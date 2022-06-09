Sun 12 June 2022, 12 pm – 06pm

American club Hanoi

18-20 Hai Ba Trung, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer:

RAZOM is a Cultural Festival that serves a purpose to share Ukrainian culture, traditions and food as well as to raise awareness about the war in Ukraine.

Guests of the event can participate in a Traditional Ukrainian Motanka Doll Workshop, enjoy live music performances, shop for fashion, food, crafts and view two unique Art Exhibitions and an information zone that gives insights into the culture and role of Ukraine in the world and devastation of war.

Educational and fun for adults and kids, this event is a great way to start the June school holidays. “By showcasing the art and culture of the Ukrainian people through the event we hope that many people can discover more about us and do more to help,” – Oleksandr Gaman, the Ambassador of Ukraine in Vietnam.

All raised donations from the event will go towards Ukrainians families in need. The entrance is free of charge.

Traditional Motanka Doll workshop

The Motanka doll making workshop is one of the most ancient handmade items in a Ukrainian household and played an important role in the everyday life of Ukrainians. Join us in this workshop and travel back in time to make a Motanka doll together and you will have an amulet that brings luck and protection.

Ukrainian Head Wreath

A head wreath made of flowers and called ‘vinok’ is a traditional part of Ukrainian national attire. Take apart in the “Ukrainian Head Wreath” workshop to make a

beautiful head wreath with the flowers you choose and then make fantastic photos!

Ukrainian Bracelets

Join a workshop “Ukrainian Bracelets” where you will be able to make different bracelets in Ukrainian traditional colors. Yellow and blue symbolize fields of wheat and peaceful sky. Black and red mean sadness and love. Our wonderful volunteers will teach you how to make them while having a sweet conversation during the process! Sound great!

Ukrainian Pysanka Workshop

Pysanka – is the art of the decorated egg, from the Ukrainian verb “pysaty”- “write”. It dates back to ancient times. Easter egg, decorated with traditional Ukrainian folk designs using beeswax and dyes. But it is much more than that. The art of painting Easter eggs, pysanky, for Ukrainians comes from their heart and soul, from God. On Easter people pin on pysanka their hopes for happiness, prosperity, strength, health.

Auction

All goods we will be auctioning are donated to help Ukraine.

Among other things there will be paintings, Ukrainian books, Áo dài with Ukrainian embroidery, a large handmade wreath made in the Ukrainian folk style, collectible bottles of alcohol, hotel vouchers

Dance performance

Hip-hop dancer will perform for us and afterwards everyone can take a part in a flash mob and leave the event with some new moves.

At the bazaar, you will have the opportunity to taste Ukrainian dishes and the cuisine of other countries. Shashlik, chebureki, grilled sausages, Napoleon cake, shawarma and even hummus. For providing food we want to thank such restaurants as Bud’mo , ESho, Mari’s as well as Polish, Czech Republic’s and Hungarian embassies.

Lucky Draw

Make a donation and try your luck to win vouchers for:

free lunch at the Ukrainian restaurant Bud’mo, free photo session, free stylish hair cut, free lesson on the ice rink with Ukrainian professional skater, free tattoo, coffee break with the ambassador of Ukraine and lots of souvenirs and food as well!

We are grateful for the support of the individuals and organisations presenting the Ukrainian charity event, to raise funds to support our humanitarian response to the Ukrainian communities. The fundraiser is a beautiful showcase of solidarity and partnership amongst global citizens and socially responsible brands and contributes to our work on the ground in a meaningful and impactful way.

