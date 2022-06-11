REC TOUR 2022

June – July 2022

Vietnam

From the organizer:

AboutREC VietNam:

REC Viet Nam grows from REC Room – A music management and event production team based in Hanoi. REC ROOM was formed in 2014 as a DIY audio recording studio, but has since developed into a community-driven music production team, with particular focus on; live music events, contemporary musical subcultures, management, tour production, and audio/video production for artists based in Vietnam.

Thanks to the active spirit and dedication by both a thriving local music scene, international music pioneers and performers, as well as the support over the years from various art communities, audiences, local businesses, and organisers, REC ROOM has evolved into a multi-functional national music hub. A hub that features a growing number of associated musicians and institutional connections across a young, dynamic underground music scene of Hanoi. REC ROOM focuses strongly on encouraging young musicians and musical subcultures to take their art seriously. A core philosophy of REC ROOM is to support the desire for musicians to create and develop their own original music and artistic expression in an attempt to move away from a general music scene at times dominated by cover bands and DJs.

Over the last 8 years, REC ROOM has recorded and produced for numerous artists based in Vietnam. REC ROOM has hosted live music shows with both local and international bands as a venue.

REC ROOM has been supplying sound equipment and audio/stage management for multiple events and festivals in Vietnam since 2015. Since 2018, this has progressed into also organising independent musical tours and smaller scale festivals. (see portfolio for more details).

Recently, year 2022 – REC Room has changed its name to “REC Vietnam”. REC Vietnam is continuing to serve as an open community concept that aims to connect, develop, and inspire the young live music art scene in Viet Nam.

REC TOUR 2018

26/05/2018, REC Room began their tour “REC Vietnam Road Tour 2018” – an Original live music tour by bus with young artists and underground music traveling the country.

The project aimed to gain the awareness of the Vietnamese young generation about a rapidly expanding live music scene across country. 02/07/2018, the tour ended with a live music show at HUB Café.

The unique part of REC Tour 2018 was not only “the first live music bus tour in Vietnam”, but also “the dynamic music flow” in it. 20 artists and music bands brought diversified elements from music genres such as Rock, Funk to Hip hop, Rap … to their audiences.

Every single artist has their own performance style, which they exchange and share with their audiences with an aim to erase the boundaries between the artist and audience. Beside the artist group comimg from REC Room, Hanoi, the REC Tour 2018 contained many other artists from different cities such as street dancers, graffiti artists. All of this mix created a very “Unique and Attrative” vibe.

After the success of REC Tour 2018, REC Vietnam now returns with another Road Trip. This time with more artists, more unique design, and on a way bigger and insane scale.

REC TOUR 2022 – A TOUR BY BUS WITH 5 PARTS ALL AROUND CENTRAL VIETNAM in the whole month of July 2022.

REC TOUR 2022

“REC TOUR is back after 4 years” – 17 locations, 60+ artists, 40+ venue

For this July the team at REC have curated a full month of original live music shows at unique locations in Central Vietnam with some of the finest performers from across the country. A first time in live music history of Vietnam a tour of such scale is attempted.

31 days – 1800 kilometers on the road – 17 locations – over 60 musicians – more than 40 venues – incredible mountains and highlands – beautiful seaside and beaches – dynamic city takeovers – 1 unforgettable summer adventure!

After two years of covid-19 restrictions on travels and live art performances, REC TOUR 2022 has been created as an ambitious attempt to showcase and re-establish the live music scene in Vietnam by touring the country, connecting the live music scenes, and establish a national network of cooperation for a stronger and steadier future of the live music scene.

REC TOUR aims to bring together the nationwide communities of live music artists, cultural organisations, educational institutions, venues, organisers, and local businesses who will welcome and support us throughout the tour.

REC TOUR is committed to supporting independent artists and businesses, seeks to build harmonious cultural exchange, and to showcase artforms that are outside the mainstream.

REC TOUR aims to contribute to the growth and raise the standard of the live music scene in Vietnam with a professional approach and highly qualified people in technical positions (organisers, music producers, sound engineers, musicians).

Schedule REC TOUR 2022

Band – Musicans of REC TOUR 2022

PART 1: Hà Nội > Train > Hội An

Tiny Giant – The La Belle et la Bête’s – Lạc Wine – Soul Sistas – Táo Mèo – MẮM – Sami Lee – LinhHafornow – Ognam – FLOW.D – Tomes – Urban Orangutan – Luna Avem – Manuel Orkestar – GIT – À Poil Sous La Douche – ···

PART 2: Măng Đen > Kon Tum > Yok Đôn > Buôn Ma Thuột > Đà Lạt

Tiny Giant – La Belle et la Bête’s – Lạc Wine – Soul Sistas – Táo Mèo – Mắm – Sami Lee – LinhHaForNow – Ognam – Flow D – Tomes – Urban Orangutan – Luna Avem – Manuel Orkestar – Gloria Rant – GIT – À Poil Sous La Douche – ···

PART 3: Đà Lạt > Nha Trang

7UPPERCUTS – ĐÁ SỐ TỚI – CÚT LỘN – Trashzilla – District 105 – Mèow Lạc – Tiny Giant – La Belle et la Bête’s – Bloodshed – Bamboo Tambourine – Nam Thế Giới – Lạc Wine – Soul Sistas – Táo Mèo – Mắm – Sami Lee – LinhHaForNow – Ognam – Flow D / Noise Psycho – Tomes – Green Means Go – Urban Orangutan – Luna Avem – Manuel Orkestar – Lina Rej G-Rant – GIT – ···

PART 4: Ninh Vân > Gành Đá Đĩa > Qui Nhơn > Tam Kỳ > Hội An

Trashzilla – Limebócx – Tiny Giant – La Belle et la Bête’s – Bamboo Tambourine – Zamina – Lạc Wine – Táo Mèo – S.E.Project – Mắm – Sami Lee – LinhHaForNow – Ognam – Flow D / Noise Psycho – Tomes – Bill_ Mukang Fields – Urban Orangutan – Luna Avem – POLY – G-Rant – GIT – À Poil Sous La Douche – ···

PART 5: Hội An > Đà Nẵng > Lăng Cô

7 Uppercuts – Đá Số Tới – Trashzilla – District 105 – Limebócx – Tiny Giant – La Belle et la Bête’s – Bamboo Tambourine – Ngầm – Lạc Wine – Táo Mèo – S.E.Project – Mắm – Sami Lee – LinhHaForNow – Ognam – Flow D / Noise Psycho – Tomes – Urban Orangutan – Luna Avem – Manuel Orkestar – POLY – G-Rant – GIT – À Poil Sous La Douche – ···

Warm up shows in the south of Vietnam

– Ho Chi Minh city on 17th Jun 2022 at Soma SaiGon;

– Vung Tau city on 18th Jun 2022 at Peace & Love.

Warm up shows in the north of Vietnam – Hanoi

– Ha Noi Capital on 11th Jun 2022 at Octagonal, Ly Thai To Garden, Hoan Kiem

– Bat Trang Village on 26th Jun 2022 Center Trung tâm tinh hoa làng nghề Việt.

About REC TOUR’s team

1. FILIP HAUGBOELLE:

Role in REC TOUR: Team leader – Project Coordinator – Artist Liasion.

Live art producer, organiser, and performer from Denmark. Performing on the contemporary art scene in Vietnam from 2015-2017. Moved to live art production with a special focus on live music from 2016-2022. One of the co-founders of REC ROOM, 2016. With a background in educational tourism, cultural tourism, sustainable tourism, general management, and community development – Filip started combining the live arts with tourism. From 2018-2022 he has developed a model that tours local and international artists and audiences around the country to show case the original live music and art scene from Hanoi to unusual destinations in the country side. Co-founder of REC TOUR 2018. Founder of X-mas Fiesta 2020 & 2021

2. URINOVSKY SEBASTIAN JACOB:

Role in REC TOUR: Sound Engineer – Artist Liasion.

Seb is a founding member of REC ROOM and has been an active member of the live music community since 2012. He has played drums in countless projects over the last decade in Hanoi, ranging from Afro-Reggae to Electro-Metal . As well as performing, Seb also works as an organiser, manager and sound engineer for live music events. With over a decade of experience working in the local music scene, from large festivals to underground shows, Seb has extensive knowledge of the various music cultures throughout the country and is always looking for new and unique ways to connect artists and present live music.

3. BOCHENKOV SERGEI:

Role in REC TOUR: The Vietnam’s southern artist Liasion.

My name is Sergey, I live in Vietnam for around 10 years (currently residing in Saigon) and during these years I had been involved in the local music scene both as an artist – playing in multiple local bands such as CÚT LỘN, VOLUPTUARY, KAALI, BONGWAKERS; and as a show organizer – doing events for local and international acts such as EYEHATEGOD, SETE STAR SEPT, HEXIS etc. My main focus lies within hardcore punk and metal scene, though I do occasionally get involved with different kind of music as well. In the previous REC tour I was helping to arrange shows in smaller provincial towns like Đông Hà, Hà Tĩnh, Nam Định and many others. This time, with REC TOUR 2022, I am responsible for managing the bands that join us from Saigon and the logistics related to it.

4. PARAMORE TOBIAS JAMES:

Role in REC TOUR: Sound Engineer.

Tobias Paramore (aka ‘tomes’) is a composer, performer, producer and audio engineer from Australia. He has been involved in the Vietnamese music scene since arriving 7 years ago. He has performed on stages in every major city in the country, helped record and produce albums and EPs for numerous bands and artists, and has engineered sound at festivals and live events. For the REC tour he will be a key member of the sound production team, also helping to facilitate events in and around Danang, and performing solo or as a part of other groups.

5. MOUNOUD NICOLAS HENRI

Role in REC TOUR: Finance consultant – Documentary production manager

Nikola H. Mounoud is a composer and performer working internationally since 2008 under the moniker • • • native from Montreux in Switzerland. He punctually co-curate international events such as LUFF – Lausanne Underground Film&Music Festival, for which he did the administration and coordination of both international exchange (LUFF does Tokyo 2012 + LUFF does Hong Kong 2016 – www.luff.ch). In 2019 he co-curated the ninth international festival of Arts Dao Xuan in Hoa Binh (march 2019) aside of numerous music tours in Vietnam (2017-2020). For the REC TOUR 2022 he will be involved in the accountability and assisting administrative tasks aside of performing during the tour.

6. LINH HÀ:

Role in REC TOUR: Hỗ trợ tổ chức show diễn tại Măng Đen.

Linh Hà is an independent art practitioner currently focusing on sound art, live performing, sonic storytelling and sharing about listening. She’s been performing music and actively seeking to expand her practices since 2016. She’s performed at festivals as well as venues in Thailand, Taiwan, Germany, Belgium, Scotland, Australia and Vietnam with her solo project LinhHafornow and duo Tiny Giant.

7. NGỌC TRƯƠNG:

Role in REC TOUR: Project communication management.

Ngoc Truong is the Art performance lover. She has 5 years experience of working for MUTRAP Project (EU Vietnam Multilateral Trade Assistance Project) which is emplemented by Ministry of Industry and trade, funded by European Union. Recently, Ngoc Truong has her own enterprise working on the “Life Style” (UnoPercento JSC.,). With more than 13 years experience of organizing and managing the event, Ngoc Truong has been supported REC Vietnam in communication and organizing some art shows: X-Mas Fiesta 2020, X-Mas Fiesta 2021…

