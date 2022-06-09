Showcase “Autosaved Mistake”

Opening: Sat 18 June 2022, 04 pm

Exhibition: 20 – 25 June 2022, 10 am – 08 pm

ƯƠM Art Hub

42/58 Hoàng Hoa Thám, Ward 7, Bình Thạnh District, HCMC

From the organizer:

“Autosaved Mistakes” (*) is a showcase by two artists Lê Bắc Tân (aka Nguyễn Hoàng Giang) & Hà Ninh Pham, supported and presented by RMIT Việt Nam Digital Design & Media Residency 2021(**).

The exhibition presents two artworks:

“LBT_01” by artist Le Bac Tan (aka Nguyễn Hoàng Giang): “LBT 01” is a fashion collection, which reworks and re-imagines designs of casual clothes from Vietnam. This collection not only remixes patterns, forms and the feelings of casual clothes but also try to adapt them to their new functions in the current age.

“Institute of Distance” by artist Hà Ninh Phạm: a role-playing game in which the player is a ‘soul-atom’ that can choose its body parts and fate for its next life and be reborn infinitely. The goal is to collect as many ‘survival experiences’ as possible before the player runs out of life points and has to start over again.

(*) ‘Autosaved Mistakes’: is about the idea of being safe and correct. If something is autosaved, there is no need to back it up with anything else. Autosaved Mistakes would highlight the discomfort and incorrectness of the practice that crosses over art and design.[An explanation by Ha Ninh Pham]

(**) RMIT Vietnam Digital Design & Media Residency is a learning and development opportunity for designers and artists, offering assistance to develop a digital project of their own choosing.

Ươm is a magical Art Hub that has been planting such a lovely space for this showcase as well as supporting lots of art activities in the town.

About artists

Le Bac Tan (aka Nguyễn Hoàng Giang)

Le Bac Tan is another alias of Nguyễn Hoàng Giang. This identity allows him to distance himself from his academic artistic practices. Le Bac Tan was born in the French Cochinchina sometime in the 40s. At 26, he swallowed a microchip that enables him to time travel to Y2K to witness computer time stops. He blends history with fiction, high art with low brow design. He is a man of many trades: AR designer, DJ-wannabe, Cultural Mixologist, Performer, and Tour Guide.

Hà Ninh Phạm

Hà Ninh Pham (b. 1991) is a fine artist from Hanoi, Vietnam. His work explores how we build up our understanding of territories from afar. Hà Ninh Pham earned his MFA from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 2018 and his BFA from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2014. His work has been featured on Hyperallergic, New American Paintings, and ArtandMarket. Hà Ninh has been in residence at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, the Corporation of Yaddo, Wassaic Project, the Marble House Project in the United States, and PLOP in the United Kingdom. His work has been shown in New York, London, Philadelphia, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Hà Ninh Pham is represented by A+ Works of Art in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He is currently Associate Lecturer at RMIT University Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.