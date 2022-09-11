Workshop: Protect and enforce intellectual property rights in arts and culture

15 – 16 Sep 2022, 09 am – 05 pm

THE 7th ATELIER

No. 121, 8/3 Street, C23, Quynh Mai Ward, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

Deadline for application: 13 Sep 2022

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam (SIPE) is a project by Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) in collaboration with the Copyright Office of Vietnam (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) from March 2022 to March 2023, the support from the International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD). The project includes a series of activities, such as research and evaluation, seminars, training and workshops… aiming to improve the protection and the implementation efficiency of intellectual property rights in Vietnam, realising the missions set in the Strategy for the Development of cultural industries in Vietnam to 2020, with a vision to 2030, contributing to the sustainable development of creative and cultural industries in the country.

Workshop #1 Protect and enforce intellectual property rights in arts and culture is part of Project SIPE, which aims to provide fundamental knowledge and skills on the protection and effective use of intellectual property rights and copyright for artists, creative practitioners and entrepreneurs in Vietnam. The workshop is held by VICAS and Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design, with support from Hanoi Grapevine and Xưởng thứ Bảy (The 7th Atelier).

Participants (20 people):

Artists, creative individuals and groups, creative and cultural organisations or projects who are seeking to learn and understand further about intellectual property, copyright and how to protect their intellectual property.

* Due to limited space in the chosen location for the workshop, registrations will be accepted on the first come, first serve basis.

About the facilitators:

Hoàng Lan Phương (MSc), Lecturer on Intellectual property, Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University – Hanoi, National expert of Project SIPE

Dr Lê Tùng Sơn, Lecturer on Intellectual property, Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University – Hanoi, National expert of Project SIPE

Magoo Del Mundo, consultant on intellectual property, co-founder & former president of SIKAP (Creative Content Creators Association of the Philippines).

About Project Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam (SIPE):

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

