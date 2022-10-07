Voting Round LIVESPACE VIETNAM – LIVESPACE MINI FEST

Fri 21 Oct2022, 07:30 pm

Abyxx, Bột Màu Khoai Tây Cà Rốt, Đá Số Tới, Xanh 8+1, Mạc & the Odd Stones, Mèow Lạc.

Sat 22 Oct 2022, 07:30 pm

Chú Cá Lơ, Limebócx, Phách ca, Lope Dope, 2!MUCH (Những Gã Mộng Mơ), Những Đứa Trẻ.

Hanoi Rock City

27/52 Đường Tô Ngọc Vân, Hà Nội

From L’Espace:

After four concerts with lively performances from 12 young Vietnamese bands, the LiveSpace music project is coming to an end with events not to be missed: LiveSpace Mini Fest 2022 and a round of audience voting to find the winning band.

Voting round: Choosing one’s favourite band

The voting round is expected to last from October 7, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Exclusive compositions that 12 bands have recorded with the support of LiveSpace Vietnam will be voted on by the public through video lyrics posted on LiveSpace Vietnam’s official Facebook page. Voting results on the LiveSpace Vietnam Facebook page will be one of the important criteria to decide the winning band. At the same time, the jury consisting of representatives from the main partners of the program (Monsoon Music Festival, Believe, Sports and Culture newspaper, HRC…) and representatives of the French Institute in Hanoi will conduct the evaluation based on performances by artists at the past 4 concerts and at the upcoming LiveSpace Mini Fest 2022.

The works will be evaluated and scored through specific evaluation criteria. Thereby, the winning band will receive support from LiveSpace Vietnam and partners to continue to develop their career and contribute to the development of the Vietnamese music industry.

LiveSpace Mini Fest 2022

LiveSpace Mini Fest 2022 is an opportunity for music lovers to meet 12 young bands that have performed at 4 concerts within the framework of LiveSpace Vietnam. This is also the stage for gathering talented young faces of Vietnamese music, especially in the indie genre. Unlike the previous 4 concerts, LiveSpace Mini Fest 2022 will be held at Hanoi Rock City – a familiar place for audiences who are passionate about enjoying “live music” in the capital. Familiar names include 2!Much (Những Gã Mộng Mơ), Abyxx, Bột Màu Khoai Tây Cà Rốt, Chú Cá Lơ, Đá Số Tới, Limebócx, Lope Dope, Mạc and The Odd Stones, Mèow Lạc, Những Đứa Trẻ, Phách Ca and Xanh 8+1 will appear at two shows on October 21 and October 22, respectively. This will also be the last chance for the artists to showcase their performance skills and unique musical styles to convince the jury before the results are announced on October 24.

A round table dedicated to the LiveSpace program will be organized at the opening of the LiveSpace PRO sessions (music industry meetings – October 24 to 26, 2022 at Complex 01). On this occasion, the name of the 2022 LiveSpace Winner will be announced!

Ticket price:

– 250.000 (Buy 1 ticket, get 1 free soft drink)

– 400.000 (Combo for 2 concerts 21.10 & 22.10, ticket price includes 1 drink per night)

** Combo tickets are only open for sale online until 4pm on October 21. From 18:00 on October 21, please buy combo tickets at the door.

