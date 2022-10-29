Workshop for Musicians: Hanoi Brass Week 2022

17 – 27 Nov 2022, 03:00 pm – 10:00 pm (offline & online)

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Brass instruments students and enthusiasts – buckle up.

The Hanoi Brass Week is back. Your brass instruments shall take center stage in Hanoi, and be appreciated in all their power, beauty, and complexity.

Hanoi Brass Week 2021 was the first brass music festival of its kind in Hanoi. Brass players from around Hanoi of all levels of aptitude and performance and of all walks of life – from the seasoned orchestra member to the brass students of Hanoi’s music schools, and amateur musicians with a passion for brass timbres came together. Despite the hardships of the COVID pandemic, Hanoi Brass Week 2021 brought out the best in all participants. Over the course of one week, they took part in online masterclasses and showcased their progress with performances of a rich and demanding repertoire.

Brass Week 2022 is again open for brass players from around Hanoi and of all levels of aptitude and performance. Internationally experienced and renowned trumpet artists and university professors Rainer Auerbach and Alexander Freund are coming to Hanoi and offering to work with brass students and musicians. They will also showcase their own virtuosity in concert. The workshop will highlight the brass and operatic music of Richard Wagner, musical titan acknowledged worldwide – yet woefully underrepresented on Vietnamese music stages.

Brass Week 2022 is organized by us, the Hanoi Brass Community. We cannot wait to share our music and passion for brass repertoire with our dear audiences and look forward to your participation and support.

Musicians:

Rainer Auerbach (*1956)

Rainer Auerbach received his first trumpet lessons at the age of 12. In 1972 he began studying music at the Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy Music Academy in Leipzig. Already at the age of 23, he became the solo trumpeter of the Deutsche Staatsoper Berlin. Masterclasses and concert tours have taken him around the world and he has served as a juror at German and international competitions. Rainer Auerbach considers music as international mediation and would like to create numerous opportunities for encounters.

Alexander Freund (*1974)

took early lessons with Rainer Auerbach (Berlin State Opera) and studied with Konradik Groth, Robert Platt, Peter Leiner and Richard Stoelzel. As a founding member of the renowned brass quintet M5 MEXICAN BRASS, he has performed hundreds of concerts at international festivals and concert tours on five continents since 2005. Currently, he is the Assistant Professor of Trumpet at Georgia State University in Atlanta and Second Trumpet at The Atlanta Opera.

Marc Zwingelberg (*1993)

is studying trumpet in the master’s program with Prof. Tobias Füller at the University of Music Lübeck. Regular temporary jobs have taken him as solo trumpeter to many different Philharmonics, including the Berlin Philharmonic. Currently, he is the principal trumpet of the Norddeutsche Philharmonie Rostock.​​​​​​​

Mario Montes Aguilera (*1995)

Mario Montes Aguilera studied trombone at the Real Conservatorio Superior de Música de Madrid, Spain from 2014 to 2018. Since 2022 he is the principal trombonist of the Norddeutsche Philharmonie Rostock.

Sebastian Marhold (*1992)

Sebastian Marhold studied tuba at the Musik und Kunst Privatuniversität of Vienna, Austria. Already in his first year of study, he participated in the Salzburger Festspiele and the Summer Academy of the Wiener Philharmoniker. Since 2019 Sebastian Marhold has a permanent engagement as a tuba player in the Staatskapelle Berlin.

Jürgen Oswald (*1989)

Jürgen Oswald has been bass trombonist of the Staatskapelle Berlin since 2016. In addition to his position with the Staatskapelle Berlin, Jürgen Oswald regularly gives guest performances with renowned orchestras such as the Vienna Philharmonic, the Bavarian State Orchestra, or the Orchestra Mozart Bologna.

Ignacio García (*1967)

Ignacio García studied horn at the University of Chile from 1982 to 1989. In 1993 he was appointed 1st solo hornist in the Staatskapelle Berlin. In addition, Ignacio García lectures at the Orchestra Academy of the Staatskapelle Berlin and as a professor at the Barenboim-Said Academy in Seville.

