Signifiant Dream – XplusX Studio | THEATRE FEST #2

24, 25 & 26 Feb 2023 (3 sessions), 08:30 pm

Floor 4 Manzi Exhibition Space

No. 2 ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link of session number 1, 2 & 3

From Manzi:

Following three nights of play ‘Cinderella’ – the First Chapter of Theatre Fest series this month, Manzi would like to invite you to the next part – ‘Signifiant Dream’ by XplusX Studio.

‘Signifiant Dream’ offers an allusion to Distance in Time – which is positioned in non-linear contexts, particularly a kind of an unconscious flashback dream. Featuring three unidentified male characters, one of them – the protagonist, seemingly is searching for something unclear, Signifiant Dream adopts the monologue style, revoking sort of hallucination of patriarchal recollections and /or a search aiming to capture the not-yet-perceived memories at the last minutes of one’s life.

Just like the world in a dream is always fragmented and disorderly restructured, in Signifiant Dream, any clear awareness about the time circuit is no way to be found, also the perception of space becomes unstable and suspicious. Free from the control of conventional logic and the fixed space-time frame of reference, viewers will have a totally new experience – the overlapping state of ‘time fragments’

Based on the idea that a film presentation is just another form of unreal theatrical representation, Signifiant Dream develops a script emulating a screenplay, and by that way, experiments with the storytelling techniques of film & moving image which will be incorporated with theatre stage elements and site-specific installation. Exploring the main character’s journey – his dream, however erratic, ambiguous and even iterative that dream can be, shall we find out an allegory for our own reality?

‘Signifiant Dream’ is the first part of XplusX studio’s trilogy of stage performances focusing on contemplations of ‘DISTANCE’ (entitled Signifiant Dream – Common Dialogues – Conversations or Reunion)

Duration: 80 min

Language: Vietnamese only

Admission fee:

+ 250,000 vnđ (adult)

+ 200,000 vnđ (student)

* Please note that this event is not suitable for audiences under the age of 16.

‘Signifiant Dream’

Writer/ Director: Hà Nguyên Long

Sound design & perform: Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh

Cast: Hồng MA – Bùi Thạc Phong – Bùi Kiên Trung

Lightning: Bùi Kiên Trung

Sound Design: Chickenwings

Follow updates on event’s page.