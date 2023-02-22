Workshop: Drawing with Others (In Art and Research)

Sun 05 Mar 2023, 02 pm – 05 pm (Hanoi time)

Heritage Space

Fl.03 Armephaco building

No.8 Tăng Bạt Hổ st., Phạm Đình Hổ ward, Hai Bà Trưng dist., Hanoi (go straight till end of lane no.8, then turn left to the 4fl. building, get into the 3th floor.

Registration link (15 people max)

From the organizer:

Coordinated by Artist Constança Arouca

English with Vietnamese translation.

Ticket: 200,000 VND/ person, 10% discount to 180,000 VND/person when registering as a group of 2 people.

The workshop is for all those who are interested in observing people and the world around them, want to try to describe the world in the language of painting, or simply want to explore a local market together. The workshop was guided by an artist-researcher from NOVA University Lisbon. You do not need to know how to draw to still be able to join the program.

Description of the proposal: Following the experience of field work as an artist and art anthropologist using collaborative drawing as a method of research, I propose a program that will allow artists and researchers to use drawing as an immersive tool as well as a form of constituting multiple relations. Artists and social researchers share the quality of being inquisitive observers while drawing is a form of attentive observation of the world. Art anthropology in the turn of the century proposes an alliance, a crossing of borders, looking for affinities between the two disciplines and shared practice of representation of others, promoting encounters between artists and researchers and instigating objects of knowledge.

Drawing allows us to keep moments that can rarely be mentioned or measured. It can be a form to connect the experience of observation and description or a discovery of an event. While the power of the sketchbook is its internal logic and variety of material registered, the shared graphic diary can allow us a pursue of relational texture.

Output: Having the Hom Market, in Hanoi, as a chosen field of observation, the proposal includes exercises of observation using drawing as a tool for analysis and depiction of reality. We will pay attention to the relationship between people and objects, the objects materiality and its pathways, kinship and technical practices. We will also focus on how space is used by the people and how the market and its surroundings relate to the city. The collaborative drawing will allow to challenge each participant’s own perception as a form of reflection on participation and representation in art and research.

Timeline:

14:00 – Introduction at Heritage Space

14:30 – Walk to the Hom market.

14:45 – Drawing Exercises

16:15 – Walk back to Heritage Space

16:30 – Final talk and discussing following possibilities for the work done.

Note:

– Participants are kindly requested to prepare their sketchbook from A6 to A4 (portable and the size you feel most comfortable with); Pens and Pencils (graphite, crayons, or colored pencils), Portable watercolor materials, and tape (optional).

– Bank transfer details:

Account number: 2794887.

Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB)

Account holder: Cao Thien Thanh.

Content: Registrant’s name_number of registered tickets (ex. caothienthanh_01)

About artist Constança Arouca

Constança Arouca is a Portuguese artist-researcher who is Implementing “The Study of Votive Images in Vietnam through Collaborative Drawing” Her research works closely with NOVA FCSH – NOVA University of Lisbon – School of Social Sciences and Humanities (Lisbon, Portugal), and CRIA – Centre for Research in Anthropology (Lisbon, Portugal), with The Inviting Institution, is VICAS – VICAS – Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies, and supported by FCT – Foundation for Science and Technology (Portuguese public agency that supports science, technology, and innovation, in all scientific domains).

Follow updates on event’s page.