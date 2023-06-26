UOB Painting of the Year Art Contest & Celebration

Deadline: 11:59 pm, Sun 06 Aug 2023

For over 40 years since its first appearance in Singapore with the aim of recognizing and honoring artists in the Southeast Asian region, the ‘UOB Painting of the Year’ competition, organized by UOB Vietnam Bank, will officially be present in Vietnam, providing a professional platform for local artists to showcase their artistic talents.

With the message ‘Uncover your passion for art,’ UOB collaborates with local creatives and communities such as The Lab, Ươm Art Hub, NEO-, and Cổ Động to bring a series of exciting activities to art enthusiasts in Vietnam.

Programme:

Traveling Art Studio

Our workshops will be organized at 3 locations to help you explore your artistic passion through different materials:

30/06 | SOSO FACES – Stencil Cô Mía | 9AM – 12PM | Ươm Art Hub

30/06 | SOSO FACES – Stencil Cô Mía | 2PM – 5PM | NEO- Hai Bà Trưng

01/07 | Navigator Studio – Neo Bóng Mây Trôi | 9AM – 12PM | Ươm Art Hub

01/07 | Navigator Studio – Neo Bóng Mây Trôi | 2PM – 5PM | Ươm Art Hub

02/07 | Sunday Project – Pattern of the city | 9AM – 12PM | NEO- Hai Bà Trưng

02/07 | Sunday Project – Pattern of the city | 2PM – 5PM | Bakes Thảo Điền

Open Studio

16/07| 8:30AM – 9:00PM | The Ants Studio, 03 Đ. Đông Tây 1, Khu Phố 5, Quận 2, TP HCM

Activities

– Community painting

– Mini concert by Nhím, Châu Nhi, and Tùng

Submission of Entries

All entries are to be submitted electronically via www.UOBandArt.com by 11.59pm on 6 August 2023. Each photo of the artwork should be minimum 300 dots per inch (DPI) with a maximum file size of three (3) megabytes (MB). Only JPEG and PNG file types are accepted.

Participants who are shortlisted for a second round of judging are required to submit the actual artwork from 19 to 23 August 2023 between 11am to 5pm at:

– HCMC: Toong, 14th floor,198 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Thi Sau ward, district 3, HCMC

– Hanoi: Toong IPH, 3rd floor, Indochina Plaza, 241 Xuan Thuy street, Cau Giay district, Hanoi.

All shortlisted participants may be assigned scheduled time slot for submission.

Finalists will be notified by phone and/or email on or before 26 August 2023.

Judging

Artworks will be judged based on these criteria: message, creativity, composition and technique.

