10 am – 06 pm, Sunday(s) 09, 16, 23, 30 July & 06 Aug 2023

Thạch Cầu, Long Biên, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

On the occasion of Phạm Xuân Cảnh’s open studio, ‘A story of dreams’, Á is pleased to invite you to visit Cảnh’s studio for a private viewing of his photography practice in a showcase realized with his close friend, Nguyễn Huy An, in his own personal space.

When visiting his studio, please feel free to navigate the space and his showcase. If you have any questions, also feel free to ask him and talk to the photographer. If you are fortunate, you will also be invited to have a cup of tea and watch the trees in his garden.

– Notes to the studio visits:

To ensure the privacy of the studio visits, please follow these steps to register to attend:

1. Register in advance in the application form: https://tinyurl.com/298mp2og.

2. A few days before each date of the studio visits, we will send you a confirmation email with detailed information about the directions to Cảnh’s studio.

3. Please note that this is a very private space, you are expected to keep quiet and be respectful while visiting the space.

Biography:

Phạm Xuân Cảnh was born in 1979. Studied architecture at Hanoi University of Civil Engineering. A photography enthusiast and freelancer who practices personal documentary photography.

