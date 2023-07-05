09 am – 08 pm, Tues – Sun, 09 July – 13 Aug 2023

Mơ Art Space

B3, 136 Hang Trong street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer:

This July, Mo Art Space cordially present to art lovers the solo showcase by artist Tèo Phạm, curated by Đỗ Tường Linh

Drawing inspiration from the philosophical writings of Martin Heidegger and Friedrich Nietzsche, the vibrant works of Tèo Phạm leave a strong impression on viewers with the concept of “excretion”. In his practice, he deliberately does not interfere much in terms of content and techniques, while calling his creative process a spiritual excrement – a grand excrement, implying a periodicity in what the mind and the spirit absorb and subsequently generate, the cycle of cause and effect.

Originally a satirical cartoonist, Tèo Phạm can play with any subject in a lighthearted way. The sacred is thus juxtaposed with the mundane; references to ancient beliefs are intertwined with wit and creativity; and the somewhat challenging lines blend with an appreciation of the unnoticed.

Following the first solo exhibition in 2022, “What’s left behind the Rectum? – Chapter 2: The Great Excretion” at Mơ Art Space offers a deeper insight into the vibrant and energetic colors of Tèo Phạm.

Follow updates on event’s page.