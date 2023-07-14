Workshop and Film Screening “My Mother’s Tongue” of Jean-Baptiste Phou

02 pm – 05 pm, Sun 30 Jul 2023

Heritage Space

Fl.03 Armephaco building

No.8 Tăng Bạt Hổ st., Phạm Đình Hổ ward, Hai Bà Trưng dist., Hanoi

(go straight till the end of lane no.8, then turn left to the 4fl. building, and get into the 3rd floor.)

From the organizer:

The program will start with the screening of My Mother’s Tongue, a short film of Jean-Bastiste Phou, that tells the delicate story of a mother and son who don’t share a common language, followed by a creative workshop. This workshop opens a safe and creative space to tackle some of the themes explored in the film My Mother’s Tongue, such as communication issues and regrets. Participants will be guided to write a letter expressing unspoken words or something they wish to say.

The content will then be recorded using voice or sound and can even be altered creatively or for privacy. The messages will later be displayed in Jean-Baptiste’s online platform and form part of a collective, digital artwork here

* Language

Film in French with Vietnamese and English subtitles. Workshop in English with Vietnamese translation.

* Fee of participation (for overhead cost)

– 200,000 VND/pax

– 150,000 VND/ pax for students

– 100.000 VND/ pax for members of HS Library.

* Note:

– This program is for a small audience group from 10-12. Age limit: over 18.

– The film “My Mother’s Tongue” contains content about disease and death and can be triggering for some audiences.

– You can bring your own smartphones and earphones/microphones.

– You need to agree to let your voice messages be public on the platform. However, your name or email will NOT be displayed.

– We aim to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions in our culture and art events, so please bring personal bottles and avoid bringing drinks in disposable cups to the event. We have the water tank to fill your bottles inside the space.

– Bank transfer details:

Account number: 2794887.

Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB)

Account holder: Cao Thien Thanh.

Content: Registrant’s name_number of registered tickets (ex. caothienthanh_01)

* Timeline

01:30 – 02:00 pm: Check-in

02:00 – 02:10 pm: Welcome and introduction

02:10 – 02:45 pm: Film screening “My Mother’s Tongue”.

02:45 – 03:30 pm: Q & A

03:30 – 04:30 pm: Workshop.

04:30 – 05:00 pm: Wrap-up.

About the film

The film My Mother’s Tongue has been presented in several countries across Asia (Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Taiwan…) and the rest of the world (France, Germany, USA, Brazil). It will be presented in Vietnam for the first time, along with the workshop.

* Description is provided by the artist.

About the artist

Jean-Baptiste Phou is a writer and multidisciplinary artist born in France to Chinese-Cambodian parents. First an actor, he performed in plays, and musicals, before writing and directing his own plays. He has extended his practice to visual arts and is currently developing work in sound, film, image, installations, and art performance. His work tackles issues around identity, migration, and minority experiences.

Heritage Space is an independent organization based in Hanoi, Vietnam. With the aim of supporting contemporary arts in Vietnam, Heritage Space has been focusing on many interdisciplinary activities including: art exhibitions and projects, library, music concerts and performances, education and exchange programs, and others. Our monthly art program started operating again at the beginning of 2023, aiming to create a space for sharing and cultural exchange through various types of programs from film screenings, workshops, presentations, talks, and others.

