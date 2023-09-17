Workshop Listening

09:30 am – 11:30 am & 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm, Tues 18 Sep 2023

4th Floor, Vạn House

No. 291 Đặng Tiến Đông, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Area of interest: Creativity, Sound Art, Heritage, Electronic Music, Environment, Experimental, Installation, Interdisciplinary, Multimedia, Performance, , Research, Practice, Experimentation

Listen

Listening is about choosing and interpreting

Hear the voice.

Listen to the stones and the city.

Listen to history and mythology.

Listen to the environment.

Listen to each other.

Are all sounds the same to us when we are listening? How do we trace and preserve history through sound and how does this shape contemporary/future cultural identity? How can we decode deposited memories? What is the difference between past and present ways of remembering through music? How can we access or activate different sensing modes?

At the workshop, the audience not only listens to the artist’s sharing about the creative process and the stages of realizing the work, but also asks questions so we can explore and listen to the sounds and landscapes together at a more interesting perspective of the ecological landscape.

Workshop schedule:

Folk Music and Globalization Workshop

Morning (09:30 am – 11:30 am)

Artist: Inge Thomson

Coordinator: Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh & Emmie

Inge Thomson seeks to establish the dynamics involved in artists’ transfer of traditional musical idioms to contemporary musical styles through processes of borrowing, combination, and cultural integration, as well as establishing the potential cultural identity risks encountered during the intermingling process.

We will revisit the need to understand how musicians engage in cross-cultural music, a process that is likely to present technical challenges in terms of compatibility and that has the potential to influence the local cultural significance of the material.

Workshop Innovating Musical Instrument and New Sounds

Afternoon (02:30 pm – 04:30 pm)

Artist: Sholto Dobie

Coordinator: Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh & Emmie

Development is both a process and a state. Every musical genre is largely determined by its cultural and sociological context. The functional uses of traditional music around the world are inherent to audiences of different ages and are influenced by beliefs about aesthetic experience. However, with the increasing dynamism of musical styles and diversity of musical genres, artists have discovered the possibility of evolving and repackaging traditional musical genres into new forms. new expression of contemporary music. Artistic creativity: looking for something new or something personal? How have artists approached the reality of sound art?

Artist Profile

Inge Thomson

Inge Thomson grew up on Fair Isle surrounded by salt and sea and fish and birds. She has been making music all her life and has a deep affection for the piano keyed accordion. She loves creating sound and gets really excited at that particular moment when she hears a new sound emerge from her tinkerings and so begins the process of applying it to music, or creating new music informed by it. Much of Inge’s work over the past decade has been collaborative, affording new experiences forming rich musical relationships

Sholto Dobie

He was born in Edinburgh and lives in Vilnius. He uses loose structures and a wide range of sound sources including homemade organs and gourds. His performances are personal and intuitive, often seeming delicate and sensual.

He has recorded and performed with artists and musicians including Rie Nakajima, Judith Hamann, Lia Mazzari, Shakeeb Abu Hamdan, Mark Harwood, Marja Ahti & Niko Mahti Ahti, Antonina Nowacka, Malvern Brume and Lucia Nimcova. He has released solo music and collaborated with labels like Mappa, All Night Flight, Infant Tree, Takuroku. Penultimate Press and Thanet Tape Center and has toured at Cafe Oto (London), Fylkingen (Stockholm), De Player (Rotterdam), KM28 (Berlin), Kraak Festival (Antwerp), Organ Sound Art Festival (Copenhagen), Jauna Festival Muzika (Vilnius), Upstream Festival (Glasgow) and Glasgow International (Glasgow).

Reminder:

– Each sign-up form is valid for only 1 particapant

Thanh Canh 2023 cultural and artistic initiative was initiated and organized by Len Ngan, co-organized with Counterflows (UK) under the sponsorship of the British Council, within the framework of the UK/Vietnam Season 2023 program; with support from the Department of Communication and Foreign Culture – Diplomatic Academy, The Fly On Dust Media House, Xplusx Studio, OUR.hanoi; with the companionship of media partners: 84Noise, Co Dong and Dunkare Magazine.

Thanh Canh 2023 cultural and arts initiative, with the goal of providing potential Vietnamese artists with opportunities to learn, create and develop. Thanh Canh promotes the creation of new works of art, becoming inspired to help us ask questions about the relationship between humans and the living environment. From ecological landscapes, social environments to indigenous heritage, Thanh Canh evokes many reflections on how landscape acts as a backdrop on which ideas and concepts associated with the term ‘ modern’, “traditional”, “contemporary” are continuously expressed. Thanh Canh hopes to bring new perspectives on art, build a long-term connection platform, thereby searching for groundbreaking and interdisciplinary works of art.

Thanh Canh 2023 will have the participation of 6 artists from Vietnam and Scotland (UK): Hoai Anh, Trung Bao, Ly Mi Cuong, Luong Minh, Sholto Dobie and Inge Thomson. The reason for Thanh Canh to choose them is that: Their art and identity contain many outstanding points, have a lot of development potential and are different from their peers of the same generation. They can be experimental, multidisciplinary contemporary music artists who want to push the boundaries between genres. The project has 2 phases, taking place in June and September 2023. The series of events includes activities: sound fieldwork, thematic research workshops, audience development programs, workshop opening events sharing ideas for developing works and finally a program to introduce the finished work.

