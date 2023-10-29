20/10 – 17/11/2023

New World Saigon

76 Lê Lai Str., Bến Thành ward, D.1, TP HCM

From the organizer:

Gallery Medium and New World Saigon Hotel will introduce the exhibition “The Hidden Charms” at The Circle. The collection offers a glimpse into the corners of Saigon through exquisite aesthetic of Nguyễn Ngọc Liêm.

Nguyễn Ngọc Liêm (b.1989), an independent artist from Biên Hoà, is known for his ability to capture the beauty of minute details and the serenity in ordinary moments. In this edition of “The Hidden Charms” exhibition, Liêm showcases Saigon’s streets, including scenes, corners, trees, etc, in a minimalist pastel palette. Liêm shares, “I see beauty everywhere, even in places that may seem ‘unattractive’ at first glance. I paint to narrate the ‘ordinary’ beauty in a straightforward and unpretentious manner.” “The Hidden Charms” evokes a sense of connection between Nguyễn Ngọc Liêm and his surroundings, revealing a gentle and poetic urban reality.

More about The Circle:

The exhibition area of ‘The Circle’ is created by the creative team from Gallery Medium, in collaboration with New World Saigon Hotel, drawing inspiration from the dome in the lobby of New World Saigon Hotel. Despite being contained within a 7-meter diameter, ‘The Circle’ fully meets the requirements for a professional art exhibition. ‘The Circle’ is also likened to the ‘brain’ of the artist. Upon entering this space, viewers will feel connected and discover the creations within the minds of each artist. In this collaboration, both New World Saigon Hotel and Gallery Medium aspire to build and encourage the development of Vietnamese art. The project is conceived as a playground and an opportunity for young artists to contribute their passion and spread spiritual value through each artwork.

