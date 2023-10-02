The Showcase “Untitled Self-Portraits”

Opening: 05 pm, Fri 06 Oct 2023

Exhibition: 06 – 18 Oct 2023

Art tour: 03 pm – 04 pm, Sat 14/10/2023

Toong IPH

3rd Floor, The Loop Shopping Center, 241 Xuan Thuy, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Opening: 05 pm, Fri 20 Oct 2023

Exhibition: 20 – 31 Oct 2023

Art tour: 06 pm – 07 pm, Fri 20 Oct 2023

Toong Hoàng Đạo Thúy

2nd Floor, building 25T2, Hoang Dao Thuy, Trung Hoa, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Opening hour: 08 am – 08 pm, Mon – Fri & 08 am – 05 pm, Sat – Sun

From the organizer:

This October, Toong and GocCreation cordially invite you to a showcase featuring visual artist Nguyen Minh Hoang’s unique Untitled Self-portraits series depicting dramatized fantasies of his everyday life.

Moreover, an exclusive Art Tour will be led by the artist himself, this tour aims to provide a profound insight into the stories behind each artwork, allowing visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the narratives conveyed by each piece.

About the work, in the artist’s own words:

Untitled Self-Portraits is an ongoing collection of self-portraits of everyday life situations. I use photography to make sense of the world, and my self-portraits are no exception. Each time I put myself in front of the camera, I look at myself in a mirror together with the people and things around me, and from there, I see myself and my place. Sometimes, the photographs are a straightforward depiction of a moment in my life. Other times, they are more conceptual and interpretative of my inner mood and thinking. Altogether, the photographs in the series serve as entries into a visual diary of my life.

About the artist:

Minh-Hoang Nguyen (b. 1992) takes an approach to photographic storytelling that is both conceptual and documentary. He creates fantasies using self-portraits to connect with the world and its objects, people, ideas, and history. When not making self-portraits, Hoang photographs the absurd drama of everyday life, often on the theme of solitude and intimacy.

Follow updates on event’s page.