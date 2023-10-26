”White Noise” Curator Tour

10 am, Sat 04 Nov 2023

EMASI Nam Long

147, street no. 8, Nam Long residential area, D7, HCMC

From the organizer:

Nguyen Art Foundation (NAF) kindly invites you to a walkthrough of White Noise, our latest exhibition held at EMASI Nam Long (District 7), led by curator Van Do.

Initially conceived as a response to NAF’s collection, the exhibition was then driven by a fiction-writing impulse and a particular cinematographic thinking through space. It took on a route of many unexpected turns (at times even potholes) to finally reach a curatorial destination that deliberately embraces an amalgamation of intergenerational, interdisciplinary and cross-geographical differences.

In this walkthrough, Van will embrace the role of a “tour guide” who will take the visitors within, between, beneath and upon the artworks on display: artworks born out of different times and spaces that are now brought together in a shared, temporary time and space, through multiple tactics that hopefully liberate artworks from their baggage while suggesting new ways of looking at them. During the tour, Van hopes to engage visitors with questions that still linger: our choices with the legacies and histories that we can’t choose; the notion of time and scale in relation to seeing; the body and its parts in a highly scrutinized age of the mechanical; the wonder of darkness and not seeing fully; while also sharing with viewers some of the small, surprising “gifts” she has received from the participating artists along her journey.

This curatorial tour is part of an ongoing series of public and education programs in association with White Noise, currently on display at Nguyen Art Foundation.

About the curator:

Vân Đỗ b. 1995, Vietnam) is a curator and writer currently based in Hanoi. From 2019 till 2021, Van was a former curator at The Factory Contemporary Arts Center (HCMC), the first purpose-built space for contemporary art in Vietnam. In 2021, Vân initiated and ran several independent projects under Curatorial Xà Quần and Te Rẹt to further experiment with alternative models of curating and artistic practice. Since 2022, Van was appointed as the Artistic Director of Á Space, an artist-driven independent space for experimental art practices in Hanoi, Vietnam, where she’s then invested in seeking critical engagements with the artistic community, especially through intergenerational exchanges, and solidifying her artistic vision for formal and conceptual experimentations on the moving image and performance-based practices. Selected projects and exhibitions include: Tương tương ngộ ngộ cá kho tộ, ngộ ngộ tương tương đậu kho tương, Á Space, Hanoi, 2023; IN:ACT 2022, Nha San Collective & Á Space, Hanoi & Kassel, 2022; Ha Ninh Pham: Recursive Fables, A+ WORKS of ART, Kuala Lumpur, 2022; Within / Between / Beneath / Upon, The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre, HCMC, 2021; An ode to the microscopic, Dcine, HCMC, 2020.

