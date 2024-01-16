Vân Vân & Mây Mây: When Tradition Meets Modernity

04 pm, Sat 20 Jan 2024

Lotte Center Hanoi

54 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

LOTTE Department Store is delighted to introduce a special fashion event: “Vân Vân & Mây Mây.” More than just a fashion show, it is a creative journey that bridges tradition with modernity.

In this unique event, Lotte Department Store collaborates with the Hanoi Architectural University Fashion Club (HAU Fashion Club) and the renowned fashion brand Trịnh Fashion. Together, they bring audiences a unique fashion experience – a convergence of tradition and contemporary styles.

The rich tapestry of Vietnam’s traditional culture serves as the inspiration for the designers. Through talent and innovation, designers present collections of clothing and accessories that intricately blend traditional elements with modern styles. These designs not only showcase fashion but also evoke the cultural values of folk arts such as Ao dai, cotton padded coat, Hát bội, lion dance, Dong Ho paintings, and more. Each garment, each dress, pattern, and accessory tells compelling stories of tradition and modernity.

We invite you to visit and immerse yourself in the vibrant and creative atmosphere of “Vân Vân & Mây Mây” – an exciting transition between tradition and modernity.

