Workshop Sustainable Filmmaking

The workshop focuses on sharing experiences in making documentary films in the field, raising environmental awareness, and highlighting the practices to mitigate environmental impacts when producing a documentary.

“In the realm of documentary filmmaking, embracing sustainability is not only essential for reducing environmental and social impacts but also for fostering ethical storytelling.” (Sven Zellner)

How to reduce environmental and social impacts (e.g. save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, avoid waste, reduce impact on nature, etc.) when filming documentaries?

With lots of experience in making documentaries in many harsh locations around the world, Sven Zellner, a German Documentary Director/ Photographer will be part of the open discussion with local filmmakers to together discover what to keep in mind when producing a documentary to contribute to nature and biodiversity protection.

This is one of two thematic workshops of the project Sustainability in Documentaries 2023-2024 for documentary filmmakers. It is co-organized by the Goethe-Institut, the Center for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents TPD, GreenViet, GreenHub and Think Playgrounds.

Experts

Sven Zellner

Sven Zellner is a documentary filmmaker, cinematographer, photographer, and producer. His debut PRICE OF GOLD had its premiere at HotDocs in Toronto and received the ARTE Documentary Film Award 2012. The feature documentary follows artisanal gold miners in the Gobi into dangerous makeshift underground mines.

His work as photographer has been exhibited in New York, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Arles and Ulaanbaatar. His photos appear in magazines like DIE ZEIT, GEO, and LFI by Leica.

Zellner focuses on finding the right cinematic expression and language for each project. He tries to be open and ready to take creative risks and finding new ways to tell stories in documentaries and features. As producer he engages with sustainability in documentary and fiction filmmaking. Zellner gives lectures at the Munich University of Television and Film.

Trần Phương Thảo

Born in 1977, Trần Phương Thảo is a Vietnamese independent documentary filmmaker. She graduated from Hanoi Foreign Trade University and later studied Documentary Film at the University of Poitiers, France. In 2011, Thao co-founded Varan Vietnam with four other young Vietnamese documentary filmmakers. Her 2006 debut documentary Workers’ Dreams received recognition at many international film festivals. They regularly organize filmmaking camps targeting young Vietnamese filmmakers. Notable works: Workers’ Dreams (2006, Pierre and Yolande Perrault Grant, Cinéma du Réel, 2007); With or Without Me (2011, White Goose Prize, DMZ International Film Festival, Korea, 2012); Finding Phong (2015, Nanook Grand Prix, Jean Rouch Film Festival 2015); Pomelo (2019).

