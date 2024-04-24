Workshop: From the Original Turntables to a Hybrid Live Performance Setup

06 pm – 09 pm, Sun 28 Apr 2024

Hanoi Rock City

27/52 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Link đăng ký

From Goethe Institut:

Acknowledging the recent developments in electronic music live performances and DJ sets, the Goethe-Institut Hanoi and Hanoi Rock City have established a platform for discussing the transition from traditional turntables to a captivating hybrid live performance setup. This initiative aims to foster dialogue between the electronic music scenes in Vietnam and Germany.

As music equipment becomes more accessible, DJ performances—centered around mixing pre-recorded tracks—have gained popularity. However, an increasing number of musicians are now embracing hybrid performances. These combine live elements with DJ techniques, offering flexibility, economic advantages, a broader audience reach, and an expansive canvas for artistic exploration.

In this workshop, led by Berlin-based DJ, producer, and bionic musician Bertolt Meyer, alongside electronic music pioneer and founder of Hanoi Rock City Dee.F, participants will gain insights into the current electronic music landscapes of Berlin and Vietnam. It will also provide practical advice for both beginners and experienced users as they transition from traditional turntables to a dynamic hybrid live performance setup

Biography of the expert:

Bertolt Meyer

Bertolt Meyer is a Berlin-based producer and DJ in the genres melodic techno and house. He releases on the DESSERT record label and is a resident at the DESSERT party at the //about:blank club in Berlin. He has played at multiple clubs and festivals across Germany and Europe. For his music productions and live performances, he uses Eurorack modular synthesizers. He has received considerable attention in the synth community for building a hardware hack that allows him to connect his bionic arm prosthesis directly to his synthesizers for musical control. In this workshop on live with hardware and synths, he combines his musical expertise with his teaching and presentation skills from his daytime job as a university professor, who recently received the German University Professor of the Year 2024 award.

Dee.F

Dee.F is a true pioneer of electronic music in Vietnam, with a legacy spanning over a decade. From co-founding Hanoi Rock City to spearheading techno and electronic community, Dee.F’s influence on the underground music scene is unparalleled.

Follow updates on event’s page.