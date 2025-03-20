Online session: AiR Programs at Aomori, Japan

14 pm, Sat 22 Mar 2025

Online via Zoom

or AiRViNe

P.217, TT Bộ Y Tế

42C Lý Thường Kiệt, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Artist-in-Residence Vietnam Network (AirVine):

In addition to the Open Reading Day introducing the Artist-in-Residence program in Aomori, Japan, AiRViNe and Aomori Contemporary Art Center (ACAC) organize an online session to guide the application process for the residency program, introduce the facilities, accommodations and exhibition space at ACAC, also answer questions about the application process and selection procedures here.

The program is bilingual in English and Vietnamese.

Guest speaker: Tomo Setou, curator at ACAC.

About speaker

Born in Kyoto in 1995 and raised in Sapporo, Tomo Setou completed a master’s degree in Art and Media Studies at the Graduate School of Letters, Osaka University.

From 2021 to 2022, SETOU worked as a project assistant at precog Inc. She then joined the Kyoto Art Center in 2022, where she served as an Art Coordinator until 2024, contributing to the production and management of performing arts projects. During her time there, she was also involved in the selection processes and coordination of the Artist-in-Residence programs. Since April 2024, SETOU has been at ACAC, where she is responsible for coordinating the Artist-in-Residence open call and educational programs.

Selected Projects:

– STUDIO OPENDAY vol.2–vol.4 (2023–2024, Kyoto Art Center)

– The 156th Meirin Tea Gathering “e-Nodate” (2024, Kyoto Art Center)

– KAC Performing Arts Program: Daichi Yamamoto “watch your step” (2024, Kyoto Art Center)

In the Artist-in-Residence programs, SETOU directed and coordinated exchange initiatives in collaboration with the Taipei Performing Arts Center. Additionally, she coordinated the residency of Song Juho, a South Korean theater director.

More about this year’s program here (Deadline April 13, 2025)

Follow updates on event’s page.