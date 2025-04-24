Open Studio #1 – TồLô Puppet Theatre

09 am – 05 pm, Sun 27 May 2025

622/35/1 Alley 458 Minh Khai, Vĩnh Tuy ward, Hai Bà Trưng district, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Open Rehearsal Series – TồLô Puppet Theatre #6 – But Scratch that, it’s actually Open Studio # 1

About Open Rehearsal Series:

Outside of our rehearsal and development schedule for the ongoing projects, ToLo Puppet Theatre will also have a regular rehearsing schedule focused on honing Physical and Mental Skills as far as theatre, puppetry and object, is concerned. From this week onwards, besides the group of artists who is collaborating with ToLo, we have decided to open the rehearsal room to maximum 4-5 people who signed up first. For each rehearsal, we will work with a set of keywords, relevant to either manipulating skills or ways of thinking about puppetry/object theatre.

HOWEVER, this time it will be an OPEN STUDIO session instead!!!

We will be making a new batch of glove puppetry and will keep the door open while doing so. Please come and join us.

About this Episode:

– Keywords: glove puppetry, sewing, upcycle

– Details: Part 1 of glove puppets making. We will be making the glove part of the puppets.

– We will have all of the tools and materials ready for you.

– During our opening hours, you can drop by anytime and stay however long you want. There will be people guiding you through the making process

– Register and the link will be closed when all of the available slots are filled

– Fee: Cascading participation fee of 100.000-250.000 VND

– Workshop Masters: Ngọc Linh

*Please note that this is an open studio, not a workshop. Hence, it will be conducted in a manner similar to all other studio work sessions at our Company. When you decide to sign up for it, you agree to adhere to the rules in our studio room.

