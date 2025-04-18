Workshop: Project Socially Collaborative Art Project Song of the Wind

08 am – 11 am, 27/04/2025

Giám Garden, Temple of Literature

58 Quốc Tử Giám street, Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Workshop 1: Context Session

Workshop 2: Participatory workshop

From Hanoi Grapevine:

Song of the Wind is a socially collaborative art project that engages with real-world issues through socio-ecological artistic practices. Initially developed through field research conducted in 2022 in Wando County, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, the project has evolved into a multi-year transnational collaboration spanning from 2025 to 2026, involving institutions and individuals across South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Japan.

The project aims to propose sustainable forms of transformation that are sensitive to the historical and social contexts of each site, while contributing to the development of alternative models of artistic practice. In doing so, it seeks to strengthen the local art ecology, support regional cultural development, and establish a critical academic foundation grounded in the arts and humanities.

In April 2025, a participatory environmental improvement workshop will be held at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi, Vietnam, focusing on appropriate planting practices in response to urban ecological challenges. Scheduled for Sunday, April 27, from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., the program will consist of two parts: a Ground Conversation on urban planting and ecological restoration, and a Participatory Workshop involving hands-on tree planting activities grounded in local ecological knowledge. Both sessions will be led by Nguyễn Hoàng Hào, Museum of Forestry, Institute of Investigation & Planning Forestry.

