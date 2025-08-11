Read with Us #13: Dream, Imagination, Fantasy

07 am – 07 pm, 11 Aug – 20 Oct 2025

Sóng Sánh Café

48 Ngọc Hà, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

As easily as photography promises truth, it also suggests, constructs, distorts, misleads. It straddles the line between memory and make-believe—not only showing what lies on the surface but letting us see beyond what is given: what simmers underneath or what has yet to come.

This collection brings together works that use photography as a portal into interior worlds: dreamscapes where fragments coalesce, imagination that holds space for personal longing and collective memory, and fantasy that dares us to desire differently.

*Read with us is a series of thematic showcases of photobooks curated from the collections of Matca and guest contributors.

List of titles:

Sleeping by the Mississippi, Alec Soth (2004)

Good Night, Feng Li (2018)

Ghost Witness, Mårten Lange (2021)

blue affair, Kosuke Okahara (2021)

Half, Full, Quarter, Tommy Kha (2023)

China Dream, Teresa Eng (2018)

Now Keep Quite Still, Herbert Shergold Studio (2023)

Flowers and Fruits, Lin Zhipeng (2023)

