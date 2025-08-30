Opening: 06:30 pm, Fri 05 Sep 2025

Exhibition: 09 am – 08 pm, 06 – 28 Sep 2025

Ticket: 50.000 VNĐ/person

ANNAM Gallery

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, Xuân Hòa ward, HCMC

From the organizer:

Annam Gallery is honored to present the group exhibition The Sacred in the Everyday, featuring three emerging artists selected from the Annam Open Art Call 2025: Lam Gia Huan, Le Trung Hieu, and Tran Van Thien Quan. From the quiet refinement of Biên Hòa ceramics to the fluid gestures of silk painting, the exhibition unfolds a visual field where the ordinary facets of life are transfigured into sacred presence.

Here, the sacred does not reside in grand temples or distant symbols, but stirs gently within the aesthetics of the everyday: in a supple gesture, in the breath of a ceramic glaze weathered by time, in a folk motif resonating like memory. Through three distinct artistic practices, the artists converge and enter into dialogue, their works resonating as if three breaths entwined, weaving together the rhythm of existence.

Each artwork is an invisible ritual, a prayer without words – a moment where life itself speaks in a sacred voice.

The exhibition also opens another dimension: when the visual language of Christian art is reinterpreted through traditional Vietnamese materials and intertwined with symbols imbued with an East Asian spirit. In this encounter, cultural layers do not negate one another but coexist, creating a sensibility in which faith becomes intimate and tangible – accessible through sight, touch, and cultural memory. Here, viewers witness not only the interplay between East and West but also perceive a shared language: a language of life, of quiet faith, and of culture as the hidden current that nourishes the most fragile dimensions of existence.

The Sacred in the Everyday invites viewers into a space of confluence – where East and West meet, where the visible and invisible interweave. In this encounter, the sacred reveals itself not as absence but as a shared breath, sustaining memory, culture, and our faith in life itself.

