Exhibition “Vô Tự”

Showcase: 10 am – 06 pm, Tues – Sun, 05 – 15 Sep 2025

Gate Gate Gallery

Floor 3, 230/18 Pasteur, Xuân Hoà ward, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

Gate Gate Gallery is delighted to announce the opening of our newest solo showcase “Vô Tự” by artist Lê Quỳnh Anh.

“All things move in silence. The Tao speaks no words yet reveals itself. No form, no name, no attempt to explain.” — Lê Quỳnh Anh

Vô Tự is an invitation into a space where the material and the mind’s eye converge, guided by the intuition as it absorbs the pristine presence and movement of landscapes, before language could convene and dictate through any prescriptive gestures.

Rendered in oil, each of the 8 artworks in Vô Tự is a quiet practice of seeing, deeply attuned to the rhythms of Taoist thought — to capture the spirit through form. Unbound by the structures of language, composition, or line, Vô Tự seeks instead the full presence of the spirit, drifting freely through a reality emerging from the depths of the subconscious.

About artist

Lê Quỳnh Anh is a visual artist whose practice centers on oil painting as a means of exploring existential human experiences in relation to both the material and metaphysical world. Graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (2018) and a Master of Fine Arts (2020) from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, she has quickly garnered critical attention for her introspective and intuitive approach to abstraction. Deeply influenced by Taoist meditative philosophy, Lê Quỳnh Anh’s work resists conventional structures of form, composition, and deliberate narrative, emphasizing instead the role of perception, intuition, and inner consciousness. Her visual language reflects an ongoing inquiry into the subtle dialogues between being and non-being, self and surrounding.

Lê Quỳnh Anh has exhibited internationally, including in Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This latest showcase titled Vô Tự marks a continued evolution of the conceptual and formal concerns introduced in her debut solo exhibition Bóng Nắng – Sự Phản Chiếu (2024). Featuring eight oil paintings, this body of work deepens her investigation into the unspoken and the formless, offering a quiet yet profound meditation on presence.