New Backstage | “Tình”

From the organizer:

A year-end birthday dinner reunites a group of close friends who have not met in some time. All in their late twenties to early thirties, they find themselves navigating life’s major transitions: some face the uncertainty of impending marriage; others anticipate the joy of welcoming their first child.

Whatever the case, changes are coming, regardless of whether you are ready or not. And as true beginnings emerge, other things have to come to an end.

As the party ends on a precarious note, each character is thrust into the night to confront the gap between who they have always been and who they might become through unexpected encounters, dormant feelings suddenly awakened, unspoken anxieties, and possibilities never before conceived. Above all, Passion – in all its transformative and contradictory forms – is the one force capable of tearing away the masks we construct for ourselves.

Duration: 120 mins

Language: Vietnamese only

Artist contribution

350,000đ /each

300,000đ (applied for students & early bird registrations before 8 July

Group discount: 250,000đ/peson (for groups of 5 and more)

*Please note that the event is not suitable for the audience under the age of 16

Director: TRẦN TRUNG HIẾU

Cast: THÂN TRỌNG ĐAN, HOÀNG TRỌNG NAM, YẾT YẾT, NGUYỄN VŨ, LƯU NGỌC DIỆP, ĐƯỜNG BẢO NGỌC, LÊ SƠN TRÀ, THỤC VÕ

Production: THỤC VÕ, NGUYỄN KHÁNH NHƯ

Writer – Assistant Producer: TĂNG HOÀNG LINH

Lighting: NGUYỄN QUANG VINH

Project Assistant: NGUYỄN HOÀNG THIÊN NGÂN, NGUYỄN THANH BÌNH

New Backstage (2024 – 2025) is a non-profit initiative curated by XplusX Studio, supported by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi and Manzi Art Space. The project aims to promote new voices in contemporary performing arts and theatre in Vietnam. All audience contributions will assist in covering organizing costs and supporting the artists.

