New Backstage | “Tình”
08:30 pm, 03, 04 & 05 Oct 2025
Rooftop on the 4th floor above Manzi Exhibition Space
2 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hanoi
Ticket link of Night 1
Ticket link of Night 2
Ticket link of Night 3
From the organizer:
A year-end birthday dinner reunites a group of close friends who have not met in some time. All in their late twenties to early thirties, they find themselves navigating life’s major transitions: some face the uncertainty of impending marriage; others anticipate the joy of welcoming their first child.
Whatever the case, changes are coming, regardless of whether you are ready or not. And as true beginnings emerge, other things have to come to an end.
As the party ends on a precarious note, each character is thrust into the night to confront the gap between who they have always been and who they might become through unexpected encounters, dormant feelings suddenly awakened, unspoken anxieties, and possibilities never before conceived. Above all, Passion – in all its transformative and contradictory forms – is the one force capable of tearing away the masks we construct for ourselves.
Duration: 120 mins
Language: Vietnamese only
Artist contribution
350,000đ /each
300,000đ (applied for students & early bird registrations before 8 July
Group discount: 250,000đ/peson (for groups of 5 and more)
*Please note that the event is not suitable for the audience under the age of 16
Director: TRẦN TRUNG HIẾU
Cast: THÂN TRỌNG ĐAN, HOÀNG TRỌNG NAM, YẾT YẾT, NGUYỄN VŨ, LƯU NGỌC DIỆP, ĐƯỜNG BẢO NGỌC, LÊ SƠN TRÀ, THỤC VÕ
Production: THỤC VÕ, NGUYỄN KHÁNH NHƯ
Writer – Assistant Producer: TĂNG HOÀNG LINH
Lighting: NGUYỄN QUANG VINH
Project Assistant: NGUYỄN HOÀNG THIÊN NGÂN, NGUYỄN THANH BÌNH
New Backstage (2024 – 2025) is a non-profit initiative curated by XplusX Studio, supported by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi and Manzi Art Space. The project aims to promote new voices in contemporary performing arts and theatre in Vietnam. All audience contributions will assist in covering organizing costs and supporting the artists.
Follow updates on event’s page.