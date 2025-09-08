VINCENT MOON’S LIVE CINÉMA

03 pm – 09 pm, Sun 21 Sep 2025

3rd floor event space, COMPLEX 01

#29, alley 31, lane 167 Tây Sơn

Registration link

From the organizer:

After a first trip in 2013 – with memories of a DJ set in Thong Nhat Park, meetings and sessions filmed at CAMA ATK, Hanoi Rock City, Zone 9, Manzi, Bãi Giữa, around the West Lake… – The Onion Cellar presents two. events in Hanoi during Vincent Moon’s return to Vietnam, 12 years later.

Donation

+ 100,000 VND (online registration before 19.09)

+ 140,000 VND (on the doors, for students)

+ 180,000 VND (on the doors)

All donations to be used for covering event costs

Audience members can enter at any time; multiple entries apply

INCENT MOON’S LIVE CINÉMA project is an interdisciplinary performance – site-specific and taking place over long periods of time – combining images and sounds mixed live from films and recordings the artist has recorded from around the world: indigenous music, rituals, underground music and sound experiments of all expressions.

At various moments during the six hours at COMPLEX 01, Hanoi-based music/sound artists will also make appearances, improvising with what will be echoing and transmitting from other spaces and times through the films of Vincent Moon. List of guests artists to be announced in the coming days.

“In Moon’s hands, the film experience is a spiritual voyage of discovery, a ‘cosmic soup’ that blends art, ritual, technology and magic.” (EYE Film Museum)

The Onion Cellar sincerely thanks the sponsors and partners of the event: Institut Français du Hanoi, COMPLEX 01, White Light CinéHub, Chicken Wings

Vincent Moon (1979) is an independent filmmaker and sound explorer. He was a co-creator of La Blogothèque’s Take Away Shows devoted to Western indie music. For more than twenty years he has been a nomad, travelling the world with a camera on his back, documenting popular and sacred music, trance ceremonies and sound experiments for his Petites Planètes Collection, which to this day includes more than 1,300 films, all published in open source. He produces and distributes films without following the established industry standards, breaking away from Western narratives while questioning the hybridisation of our digital practices. He shares all his work, films and music recordings, for free on the internet, under a Creative Commons license.

His Live Cinéma performances have been presented in hundreds of venues and festivals around the world, including the MOMA (New York), the Barbican (London), le Jeu de Paume (Paris), Le Guess Who Festival (Utrecht), Inhotim (Brazil), Eye Film Museum (Amsterdam), le Musée du Quai Branly (Paris), Fès Sacred Music Festival (Morocco), Irtijal (Beirut), and in cities as diverse as Kathmandu, Vilnius, Taipei, Calcutta, Tbilisi, Mexico City, Tokyo, Amman, amongst others.

Follow updates on event’s page.