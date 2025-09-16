Opening to Visitors: Friday, 19 Sep 2025

Birding Tour: 06 am – 08 am

Inauguration Ceremony: 04pm – 05pm

Chuong Duong Forest Park

117 Ham Tu Quan, Phuc Tan, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer:

With “What do birds tweet about?”, two interactive sound installations – one in each city – are created in public spaces, at the intersection of art, technology, and ornithology. “Listening stations” are built to records bird calls in real time, analyses them and translates the acoustic signals into human language. At irregular intervals, it reproduces short texts – fragments of an ongoing conversation that unfolds between branches, olds between branches, antennas and layers of air.

The installation invites visitors to pause and devote themselves to a language that is omnipresent but often goes unheard: birdsong. What you hear here does not come from an archive. The installation reacts to live acoustic events in its surroundings. It listens in. A call that just came from the trees. A song in search of a mate. The hungry cry of a young bird.

Understanding the language of birds enables dialogue between species. This also opens up the possibility of silent rapprochement – both between humans, and between humans and nature, especially birds. “What do birds tweet about?” is an invitation to coexist in a shared acoustic space – in the midst of urban landscapes.

This project is initiated by the Goethe-Institut Vietnam in collaboration with local and German partners – Think Playgrounds from Hanoi and Baltic Raw Org from Hamburg – who are working together for the very first time. Sharing a common commitment to community engagement and the preservation of natural ecosystems, the partners have collaborated closely over many months to develop two original public art installations in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

As part of the celebrations marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany this year, the collaboration seeks to make a meaningful impact on the local community by bringing together German and Vietnamese artists and architects for a site-specific co-creation.

Follow updates on event’s page.