01 – 16 Nov 2025

Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám & Hồ Văn

Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Thăng Long Festival 2025 – where the past and the present harmonise, where Vietnam’s cultural heritage is “breathed to life” through art, cuisine, and contemporary creativity.

Nine days of celebration – three artistic spaces – and dozens of unique programs await your discovery!

At Trung tâm hoạt động VHKH Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám:

– Heritage Convergence: Exhibition showcasing the finest traditional crafts from Hoa Lư – Ninh Bình, Thăng Long – Hà Nội, Huế, and the Central Highlands

– Music Performances: Traditional and contemporary concerts in the Inner Courtyard

– International Symposium with Columbia University: “Educational and Cultural Heritage: East–West Perspectives” – an academic dialogue and cross-cultural exchange

At Văn Lake:

– Opening of the Culinary Space “Flavours of Hanoi” – a journey to explore the capital’s distinctive gastronomy

– Art Exhibition “Youthful Hanoi” – a creative, youthful perspective on Thăng Long, past and present

– Seminar “Applying Heritage in Creativity” – connecting traditional values with the spirit of contemporary innovation

– Nightly Art Performances: Áo Dài Fashion Show on the Heritage Path; “Oh, Hanoi!” Art Program: “Eternal Sounds of Thăng Long” Music Show

At Giám Garden

– Daily Water Puppet Performances by Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre – an engaging art space for families and children

Follow updates on event’s page.