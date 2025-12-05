MAP 2025 | Arrival?

Opening: 04 pm – 07 pm, Sat 06 Dec 2025

Display: 10 am – 06 pm (except Monday), 07 – 28 Dec 2025

Long Biên Art Space

Floor 2 MIPEC Long Biên, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Heritage Art Space is pleased to present the contemporary art exhibition titled Arrival? showcasing the works of Vietnamese and international artists and artist collectives.

Over the past three years, our artists have been seeking ways to capture Mobility through the still mediums of visual art. They step into spaces of association, imagination, and even the unreal to interpret the movements of life, looking at the shifts of the world outside to reveal the aesthetic impulses within each person.

Gathering the works of artists participating in MAP 2025 which continues and expands upon the work from the two-year working seasons of 2023 and 2024, the exhibition attempts to build an inclusive space for the fixed display of works interpreting Mobility. Parallel to the exhibition in Hanoi, a similar Arrival? showcase is also taking place in Berlin where everyone – artists, artworks, and the public – is constantly moving in some way. It is precisely when we feel we have grasped Mobility, and reached Arrival, that we realize we are beginning another movement. For this reason, this process of practice, the exhibited works, or the project itself becomes a fragile and beautiful artistic endeavor, not to redeem life, but to journey alongside it.

MAP 2025 features the participation of artists and artist collectives: A Sông Collective (Đà Nẵng), Alexander Noah (Oslo), ba-bau AIR (Đinh Thảo Linh, Kiều-Anh Nguyễn, Cao Việt Nga, Hoà Bình/ Hà Nội), Benjamin Sunarjo (Biel), Felix Dreesen (Bremen), Florian Witt (Bremen), Jeroen Jacobs (Berlin), Kayle Brandon (Bristol), Lem TragNguyen (Berlin), Ngô Đình Bảo Châu (Hồ Chí Minh City), Nguyễn Vũ Hải (Hanoi), Quang Vinh Giang (Berlin), San Keller (Zurich), Yuhei Higashikata (Hachinohe).

The exhibition is co-curated by Nguyễn Anh Tuấn (Heritage Art Space), Ingo Vetter (University of the Arts Bremen/ Hochschule für Künste Bremen), Veronika Witte (Galerie Nord | Kunstverein Tiergarten).

Read more about the artists and curators of the program here