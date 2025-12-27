Opening party: 06:30 pm, Sun 28 Dec 2025

On display: 11 am – 07 pm, Tues – Sun, 29 Dec 2025 – 01 Mar 2026

Manzi Exhibition Space

2 ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

As if by a spell, the usually restrained, muted-grey exhibition space is transformed into a wondrous hall: a glowing orange archway beckons visitors inside; walls are filled with vivid, fairy-tale-like paintings; colored glass boxes shimmer in midair; and scattered throughout the room are mysterious trunks and cabinets shaped like creatures from an imaginary world—the “beings-objects” of a utopian land.

This is not Ta Huy Long’s first exhibition or open studio. He is widely known as a celebrated illustrator, particularly for his graphic storytelling works such as Diary of a Cricket, Nam Hai Di Nhan (Strange Tales of the South), and most recently Yersin – The Whale Song. Yet his move into Manzi this time is something quite special. True to its name, My Zootopia offers a rare and comprehensive view into Ta Huy Long’s creative universe—one he has patiently built over more than twenty years.

For the first time, large-scale mixed-media paintings, watercolor illustrations, and original sketches from published books are presented alongside handcrafted furniture, from early experimental versions to fully realized pieces. Beyond this, the artist’s personal working space is brought into the exhibition in its entirety: chair, lamps, desk, drawers filled with tools and books, and even sketch chests from the publishing house.

Like opening a travel trunk filled with secrets, My Zootopia does not simply present finished works, but reveals a sustained creative journey—quiet yet enduring—shaped by continual shifts, explorations, and transformations.

My Zootopia will be on view at Manzi throughout the Lunar New Year period. We warmly invite you not to miss it.

Note: The event is open to all ages. However, to ensure the safety of both visitors and artworks, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Please follow the guidance of our space coordinators.

Follow updates on event’s page.