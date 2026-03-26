Launch and Presentation of New Publication in the Presence of the Author and Designer

03 PM – 05 PM, Sun 29 Mar 2026

Vũ Dân Tân Museum

No. 443 Ngọc Thụy, Hà Nội

Languages: English & Vietnamese

Registration link

From the organizer:

Join us on Sunday 29 March, 3pm, at Vũ Dân Tân Museum for the launch of Vũ Dân Tân Citizen of the World-Forging Contemporary Art in 1990s Hà Nội, our inaugural research publication. The book, authored by Iola Lenzi and designed by Nguyễn Huyền Trang (English-Vietnamese, Fine Art Publishing House, Hanoi), is a history of how and why Vũ Dân Tân expanded the boundaries of Vietnamese modern art to initiate contemporary modes.

Presented by historian of contemporary Southeast Asian art Iola Lenzi, the book provides a comprehensive introduction to Vũ Dân Tân’s rich body of work spanning four decades, 1970–2009. Lenzi, Vũ Dân Tân scholar who worked with the artist in his lifetime, provides discussions of key series, explaining their aesthetic and conceptual innovations in the context of globalising Vietnam after Đổi Mới. The richly-illustrated book with its extensive text locates Vũ Dân Tân the artist, and his oeuvre, in Vietnamese modern art history, while also underlining the contribution of Vũ Dân Tân’s audience-engaging, critical practice to wider Southeast Asian contemporary art history.

Vũ Dân Tân Citizen of the World-Forging Contemporary Art in 1990s Hà Nôi (Hanoi: Fine Art Publishing House, 2025, bilingual, 220 pages, over 250 colour illustrations)

The publication will be sold with a special launch discount during the event.

Programme:

– Short presentation by the author and designer about Vu Dan Tan and the production of the book

– Book signing

– Reception with light refreshments

About the speakers

Iola Lenzi LLB, PhD teaches Contemporary Southeast Asian Art History as well as Contemporary Curating at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and at University of the Arts, Singapore. She has published extensively on Vũ Dân Tân, early contemporary art in Vietnam, and on Southeast Asian modern and contemporary art.

Trang Nguyễn is an independent creative consultant with 25 years of experience, a book maker with 15 years of experience, and has spent 20 years in charge of design and production for Goethe-Institut Vietnam’s PR materials.

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