Photography Exhibition “Original Identity”

10 AM – 06 PM, Mon – Sat, 28 Mar – 19 Apr 2026

Noirfoto Gallery

131 Dương Văn An, Bình Trưng, HCMC

From the organizer:

With the mission of fostering photography and honoring emerging artistic talents, Noirfoto Gallery and AGAD – Advanced Art Development Company, in collaboration with photographer Tung Xuan Lam, present his first solo exhibition titled “Nhân dạng gốc – Original Identity”. The exhibition features 02 installation works incorporating photography and 07 street photography pieces, opening a contemplative journey into the search for one’s true self.

“Time flows in the same way for all human beings; every human being flows through time in a different way.”

– Kawabata Yasunari, Japanese novelist, Nobel Prize in Literature 1968

In the flux of modern times, people are often swept into the whirlwind of daily concerns and busyness, gradually losing touch with their “original identity” the unique essence that defines each individual. At “Nhân dạng gốc – Original Identity”, visitors are invited to shed the coarse layers of urban dust and return inward, confronting their inner world. This “original identity” is neither distant nor abstract; it is the most fundamental, raw core embedded deep within one’s consciousness unchanged by the superficial glamour of contemporary life.

Original Identity” delivers a poignant message about the sense of loneliness experienced by urban dwellers. In moments of stillness, away from the noise and rush of the city, individuals isolate themselves, embracing solitude as a refuge to listen to their inner voice and reconnect with their roots. In this light, solitude is not merely sorrowful but a necessary condition for self- reflection and deeper empathy toward others.

Through striking contrasts of light and shadow, dynamic compositions and quiet moments of everyday life, the exhibition

vividly captures the human presence. Monumental urban structures recede into the background, allowing ordinary individuals to emerge as the central subjects. The works focus on labor, daily routines, and anonymous portraits, offering glimpses into private worlds and representing archetypal figures within the remnants of urban existence.

The exhibition is structured into three chapters, forming a narrative rich in philosophical reflection and dialogue between viewer and artwork:

Chapter I: Planets

Within the urban space, each individual exists like a “planet” floating yet not adrift, shining distinctly even in ordinary moments. Every “planet” carries its own unique color, unmistakable among the countless others in the human

universe.

Chapter II: Loops

This section reflects both the cosmic cycle of day and night and the repetitive rhythms of daily life. In isolation, individuals create moments of stillness to contemplate these cycles and patterns, using them as mirrors to explore their inner selves, an essential step toward rediscovering their “original identity.”

Chapter III: Original Identity

Forms gradually dissolve into ambiguity. While human figures appear intermittently in earlier chapters, they now fade into obscurity, becoming ghostlike traces. Is this the moment of disorientation in the search for one’s true self? Or a wake-up call to the dormant inner being after a prolonged slumber?

Original Identity” invites viewers to slow down amidst the haste of life, to discover beauty in ordinary moments and to listen to the subtle, profound voice within.

“I don’t think I photograph to document the streets.

I photograph to observe the reflection of my own soul.”

— Tùng Xuân Lâm

About the Artist Tùng Xuân Lâm

Born and raised in Hanoi in the early 1990s, Tung Xuan Lam’s childhood memories are deeply rooted in the vibrant atmosphere of the city, which later became a primary source of inspiration for his artistic practice.

His work is a persistent and patient exploration of the ordinary, focusing on laborers and everyday individuals often overlooked in daily life. His artistic style emphasizes strong contrasts of light and shadow, combining freedom and spontaneity with introspection and depth.

About Noirfoto Gallery

Founded in 2017, Noirfoto Gallery is dedicated to showcasing handcrafted and contemporary photographic art. Through carefully curated works, each artist presents a distinctive visual language across diverse themes, styles, materials, and techniques.

About AGAD

AGAD provides art-based solutions as effective, sustainable, and long-term approaches to essential business challenges. By integrating artistic values creativity, resilience, elegance, sophistication, and aesthetic refinement AGAD helps businesses differentiate their brand, attract audiences, enhance credibility, and build lasting competitive advantages.