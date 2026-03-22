REIMAGINED – a special concert inspired by vietnamese bolero music

08:15 PM, Fri 27 Mar 2026

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Surcharge: 550,000 vnđ / each (including one drink)

Registration link

From the organizer:

Manzi warmly invite you to Reimagined – a special concert where iconic masterpieces from the 1960s are reawakened in entirely new shades, through the collaboration of three artists: vocalist Khánh Linh, Ngô Trà My (Đàn Bầu – monochord), and contemporary sound artist Trí Minh (Piano & Electronic music).

This concert is an invitation into a different way of listening — where familiar melodies are not only revisited and recalled, but reimagined and repositioned within a freer, more contemporary musical flow.. Beloved lyrical works from over half a century ago are restructured through a fusion of piano, ambient electronic music, the traditional monochord (Đàn Bầu), and a voice rich in improvisation.

The three artists meet within a performative dialogue where composition, improvisation, and live performance intertwine, forming a musical experience in constant motion, refracting ever-new layers of sonic light. Built upon open structures, the sound unfolds in delicate layers, allowing familiar melodies to breathe differently while retaining their original emotional depth.

Through this approach, Reimagined seeks to offer a renewed perspective on pre-1975 Vietnamese popular music, not as a relic of the past to be regretfully missed, but as a vibrant, living material, a source of inspiration for contemporary practices; the echoes that can be rediscovered and extended within today’s art spaces.

List of musical pieces:

1. Con Đường Xưa Em Đi

2. Lệ Đá

3. Đời Tôi Cô Đơn

4. Thành Phố Buồn

5. Phút Cuối

6. Ai Khổ Vì Ai

7. Tình Có Như Không

About artists

Khánh Linh – vocalist:

Born and raised in Hanoi within a family of strong artistic heritage, Khánh Linh is the daughter of Meritorious Artist Ngọc Hướng (đàn bầu) and Meritorious Artist Vũ Dậu (renowned vocalist), and the sister of composer Ngọc Châu. She possesses a clear soprano voice, solid technique, and a deeply expressive musical sensibility. Her performance style is refined, elegant, and nuanced, blending Pop, Semi-Classical, and contemporary music. Beyond her role as a performing artist, she is also active as a music director and curator, developing new performance formats connected with community projects and heritage spaces.

Ngô Trà My

Ngô Trà My is Đàn Bầu lecture in Vietnam National Academy of Music. She is one of the famous Đàn Bầu soloists in Viet Nam. Her fields of activities are teaching, performing, and researching traditional, contemporary and experimental music. She has participated in many art events in Vietnam and around the world. Trà My is the Vietnamese representative Music Committee and a member of the Asia Traditional Orchestra, the advisor of the C aseanConsonant Ensemble member of The Six Tones international experimental music group, Thang Long traditional music group, MMTM new music group.

Trí Minh

Known as one of the leading artists in the field of electronic music in Vietnam, Tri Minh has performed as a solo artist and in various forms of collaborations in Vietnam and Europe. The international artists and groups include Mouse on Mars, and Robert Henke (DE), D’fuse (UK), Robin Scanner (UK)…

In the mid- and late 2000s, Tri Minh started sampling his own recordings and sounds and started mixing in and performing with various constellations of traditional and later also classical Vietnamese artists. Through his varied and extensive performances, collaborations, and compositions, Tri Minh has become an experienced electronic music performer and an expert in studio works and in collaborations between artists from different countries and cultures and musical fields.

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