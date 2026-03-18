21 Mar – 29 Apr 2026

Vin Gallery

35/8 Nguyễn Văn Đậu Street, Ward 5, Bình Thạnh, HCMC

From the organizer:

Sublime & Fragile presents the work of Hoàng Huệ Phương, whose paintings explore the shifting boundaries between grandeur and vulnerability, permanence and decay. Through layered imagery and atmospheric landscapes, Phương reflects on how memory, history, and personal experience shape the ways we perceive the natural world.

Born in Vietnam and now living between cultures, Phương draws deeply from the landscapes of her upbringing along the Red River, where water, erosion, and constant movement shape both land and identity. Rivers, mist, and imagined figures recur throughout her paintings, forming a visual language where the real and the symbolic merge.

Working primarily in oil while also engaging with traditional Vietnamese materials such as silk and lacquer, Phương embraces slow, physically demanding processes that echo the themes of transformation and instability present in her work. Within Sublime & Fragile, monumental landscapes coexist with fragile and transient elements, inviting reflection on awe, loss, and the impermanence that runs quietly through both nature and human history.