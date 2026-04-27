Screening: Flow (2024)

03 PM, 02 & 09 May 2026

White Light Cinéhub

Floor 3, COMPLEX 01

No. 29 lane 31 alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

Coupon: 70K/person (01 drink included)

Registration link

From the organizer:

Flow (2024) follows the story of a dark grey cat who learns to survive and to put faith in his new animal friends on their way to the new land. Flow is a special project – with no dialogue, uncomplicated graphite drawings, and animation by the free and open-source software Blender, the film still fully portrays a colorful and emotional post-apocalyptic adventure.

Before the Oscars, Flow also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2025, selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, and collected 4 awards at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

This holiday, let’s travel across the ocean to all of the magical lands on the boat of Flow!

This is a non-profit, community-oriented program with no commercial purposes.

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