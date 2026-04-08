06 PM – 07:30 PM, Sat 11 Apr 2026

Rare Sea

3 Đặng Thị Nhu, Bến Thành, HCMC

Registration link (Limited to 25 people)

From the organizer:

Rare Sea is pleased to invite you to “Till the clouds roll by…”, an open studio performance by Quywn. A conclusion to her two-month residency, the performance opens a realm, half dreamy, half haunting, between her revisits to memories of kinship, intimacy, bodies, and gazes within the household area.

In a 2-meter graphite fish tank filled with cotton, the female body touches her surroundings at a slow shutter speed. Stretch, press, bury, cover — her hand gestures attempt not to sculpt, but rather to trace an old feeling. Not sure if she is touching the materials or a memory, the woman chases them as if chasing the clouds. Between glimpses of light, cotton becomes soft graves of memories. It recognizes the body, with its imprints of pressure, hollows, and fixes, yet blurs everything. Between before and after, between what happened and never happened, the woman stays with her body, in a state of uncertainty, where sensation comes before words.

With the participation of performance artist Lý Lê

About the artist

Quywn is a performance artist born in Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa and currently based in Saigon. Beginning her performance practice in 2021, her work often preserves personal memories and emotions, connections, and chunks of time from the past and the present. She always channels her reflections into the changes within her own artistic practice, the presence of the body, the inner self, and the way these are conveyed through her creations. She has participated in various performance art projects and events, including Open Studio: What Are You Doing? (2024, Nha Trang); No Cai Bum (2024, Da Nang); Rebel Live Action #4 (2024, Bangkok–Chumsaeng, Thailand), and most recently, Bên Xâm, Thì Collective (2025, Hoi An).

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