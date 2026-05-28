Opening: 06:30 PM – 08 PM, Mon 01 June 2026

Artist talk: 07:30 PM – 09 PM, Wed 03 June 2026

Exhibition: 01 – 31 June 2026

Matca Photography Space

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Comprising intimate photographs taken over many years, this body of work traces the artist’s mother, a Vietnamese woman, through different business maneuvers and domestic spaces where the family once lived in Hanoi, Da Lat, and Ho Chi Minh City. In the photographer’s words: “Our home that constantly moved in pursuit of opportunity, and a family that was perpetually fragmented and reassembled.” After a period of separation due to personal circumstances, the act of revisiting old photographs of his mother while accompanying her in the present becomes an attempt for Ting Bang to understand what has shaped the woman she is today.

Through the lens of a son, Ms. Trang emerges across multiple overlapping roles: businesswoman, wife, mother, fashionista. Documents of private domestic life are intertwined with aspirations of wealth and upward mobility, while quiet fractures and underlying tensions continue to surface beneath them. Diaristic yet not entirely a family album in the conventional sense, the exhibition also reflects on the photographer’s own position between observer and son.

About the photographer

Tsai Ting Bang (b. 1999) was born in Taiwan to a Taiwanese father and a Vietnamese mother. After completing elementary school in Taiwan, he returned to Vietnam due to family circumstances and left formal education at an early age. From his teenage years onward, he pursued a self-directed path of learning while dedicating himself extensively to photography.

Over the years, he has developed a body of work centred on family, migration, and social transformation, exploring the emotional dynamics of transnational lives. His photobooks have received several prestigious awards, including the First Photobook Award at the Paris Photo-Aperture Photobook Awards, the Singapore International Photography Festival Dummy Photobook Award, and the Hasselblad Foundation Photobook Grant.