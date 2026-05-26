”Phụ Lục Project” Exhibition Closing Events

03 PM – 06 PM, 05, 06 & 07 June 2026

EMASI Nam Long

No. 147, Street no. 8, Nam Long Residential Area, Tan Thuan Ward (D7), HCMC

EMASI Vạn Phúc

No. 2, Street no. 5, Van Phuc Residential Area, Hiep Binh Ward (Thu Duc City), HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

As summer arrives in June, Phụ Lục Project draws its long journey to a close, marking the culmination of two exhibitions at Nguyễn Art Foundation: ‘Phụ Lục Through Whose Eyes?’ and ‘Phụ Lục, How Are You?’. In alignment with Nguyễn Art Foundation’s enduring commitment to supporting the performance art community and its emphasis on Saigon’s performance history, Phụ Lục Project presents a series of three satellite events: one presentation and two performances. Taking place over three consecutive days on June 5, 6, and 7, from 15:00 to 18:00 daily, the program brings together fellow practitioners, young researchers, and emerging artists dedicated to the medium.

** Please note: The programmes only received guests who have registered

Presentation: Sketching the Histories of Saigon Performance Art

05 June 2026

EMASI Nam Long

Presentations by Kiều–Nga Trang, Van Le, and Ann Nguyen Gaither

Since launching the program and receiving interest from three young researchers and writers, we have been eagerly accompanying Kieu–Nga Trang, Van Le, and Ann Gaither as they trace three distinct junctures in Saigon’s performance art history. This process is deeply indebted to the invaluable support and insights shared by artists and organizers Tran Thanh Ha, Ly Hoang Ly, Richard Streitmatter-Tran, Ms. Tran Thi Huynh Nga, Boris Nieslony, and Marilyn Arsem. In this upcoming sharing session, the audience revisits milestones that are seemingly significant yet have never been truly unpacked or fully recognized. This event can also be seen as an “open studio” occasion for the three researchers to share their evolving processes and gather audience feedback before the final essays are published at the end of June.

Kieu Nga Trang revisits the 14th International Performance Art Conference, which gathered over thirty artists from nineteen countries in Vietnam in 2006 under the framework of the “Permanent Performance Art Conferences” initiated by Boris Nieslony. The program was co-organized by various international independent art initiatives, including Blue Space in Ho Chi Minh City (Tran Thi Huynh Nga), Concrete House in Bangkok (Chumpon Apisuk), E.P.I. Zentrum in Germany (ASA European/Boris Nieslony), and Global Affairs in Austria (Rolf Hinterecker), with support from the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association. Examining the conference from a contemporary perspective, the study questions its core premise – which seemingly assumed that exchange could freely move across different contexts and that the necessary conditions to sustain it were already in place – while exploring how a global model of artistic exchange was negotiated within Vietnam’s post-socialist condition.

Meanwhile, Van Le, with the project Archive+++: Tracing digital-biological cellules of Performance+++ (2018–2019), approaches performance history by questioning which “cells” of the performing bodies store the performance scores, and how they continue to overwrite themselves over time. Focusing on Performance+++ program organized by MoT+++ in Ho Chi Minh City, the presentation reflects an ongoing archival project that spans bodily, material, and digital sites to trace how the remnants of performance persist through memory, gesture, saliva, documentation, and interpersonal connections. Moving between interviews, digital traces, performance scores, and biological metaphors, the talk questions how ephemeral acts continue to live beyond the event, as well as the limits of what an archivist can capture. While memories of performance are fragile and fluid, they simultaneously open up possibilities for rebirth across different bodies and temporalities.

Ann Gaither focuses on a group of artists who collaborated and practiced performance in Saigon in the early 2000s, including Richard Streitmatter-Tran, Ly Hoang Ly, Bui Cong Khanh, Ngo Thai Uyen, and Nguyen Pham Trung Hau. From their diverse collaborations emerged the short-lived performance collective ProjectOne, where informality served as both the group’s defining characteristic and its greatest vulnerability. Through interviews with its members, Ann attempts to reconstruct the narrative of this artistic circle, placing it within the broader landscape of performance art in Saigon during the early 2000s – a period shaped by regional festival networks, foreign cultural funding, and the rapid modernization of Vietnamese society. Through this, the project also questions what happens to such art scenes when artists gradually disperse due to life’s shifts, and how their histories continue to live on in memories, images, and fragmented personal archives.

Performance: Exercises in Filling the Gaps

06 June 2026

EMASI Van Phuc

A performance by Dang Thuy Anh

Artist Dang Thuy Anh’s project Exercises in Filling the Gaps responds to the Phụ Lục archive (2010–present) and the exhibition Phụ Lục trong mắt ai? (Phụ Lục in Whose Eyes?), curated by Van Do. Stemming from a personal experience – never having had the chance to witness all six members of Phụ Lục performing together at the same time – the project approaches Phụ Lục as a structure defined by lack, yet one that never loses its wholeness. In this light, Phụ Lục continues to exist as a collective entirety, shaped not only by what is present but also by what is absent, untraced, or surviving solely through memory and oral accounts.

While exploring the archive, the artist pays close attention to the voids: performances with no surviving photo or video documentation, or those passed down only through the words of those who witnessed them. These “gaps of absence” evoke the concept of “wind tomb” – a disembodied presence where memory and traces supplant physical form.

Through an open call and a workshop that combines archival research with direct collective collaboration within the gallery, the project invites five participants (to be announced after May 31) to engage, dialogue, and practice within this very structure of lack. This process does not aim to recreate lost performances, but rather opens up a space to imagine, experiment, and transmute that which no longer fully exists. The journey culminates in a series of live performances within the Phụ Lục trong mắt ai? exhibition space, constructed from fragments, gaps, absences, and that which can never be fully perceived.

Performance: And So, Into the Garden

07 June 2026

EMASI Nam Long

On the final day of the exhibition Phụ Lục, How Are You?, as the guest artists begin their performances, Phụ Lục simultaneously dismantles and packs up the artworks to return to Hanoi.

Artists:

Le Vu (Hanoi)

Nhi Le (Saigon)

Ly Le (Saigon)

Nguyen Dinh Phuong (Hanoi)

Duong Thanh Quang (Da Nang)

Nguyen Hoang Anh (Hoi An)

Curator: Vu Duc Toan

And So, Into the Garden

Just as the late afternoon sun refuses to fade,

Just as the garden is about to fall masterless,

Just as the old custodian has yet to sober up,

Just as chickens, turning night-blind, scramble for their roost,

Just as toads have yet to leap to the well’s lip,

…

And so, a half-dozen silhouettes walk into the garden, as if the place were deserted.

A live performance taking place within the Phụ Lục, How Are You? exhibition space

Beyond the support from Nguyễn Art Foundation’s support, the event receives financial contributions from independent patrons: Truong Cong Tung, Phan Thao Nguyen, Van Do, and Phụ Lục.

Follow updates on event’s page.