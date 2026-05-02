08 PM, Fri 08 May 2026

Grand Concert Hall, Vietnam National Academy Of Music

77 Hào Nam, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Franz Liszt’s music occupies a unique place in the Romantic imagination, where poetry, literature, and sound merge into a single expressive language. Few composers possessed such a powerful ability to transform stories, landscapes, and emotions into music. Through evocative titles, literary inspirations, and vivid imagery, Liszt created works that invite listeners to journey beyond the piano’s sound world into realms of drama, nature, memory, and spiritual reflection. The Transcendental Études stand among the most extraordinary achievements in the history of piano literature.

In the piano recital “Transcendental”, pianist Luu Hong Quang will invite the audience on a musical journey, performing Franz Liszt’s 12 Transcendental Etudes. In this concert, we will explore the beauty of the melodies at deeper artistic and expressive layers. The concert is part of the VIPCF Laureate & Master Series, organized by the Vietnam International Piano Competition & Festival (VIPCF). The event also warmly celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam National Academy of Music (1956–2026), which nurtured his early musical journey.

Ticket price: 1.000.000 – 700.000 – 500.000 – 300.000 (VNĐ)

Ticket booking:

* Ticketvn: 0965.765.946 | 0913.489.858

* Organizer: 0902.150.928 | 0913.238.686

Follow updates on event’s page.