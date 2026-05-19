10 AM – 12 PM & 01:30 PM – 06 PM, Tues – Sun, 13 – 31 May 2026

Gate Gate Gallery

230/18 Pasteur, Ward 6, D.3, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

Gate Gate Gallery is pleased to collaborate with MetaScent to present “Scent Within the Dome”, an inaugural exhibition exploring fragrance as a medium of art. This exhibition invites visitors to move beyond traditional observation, offering a multi-sensory experience that bridges the gap between visual art and olfactory perception.

The gallery transforms into a landscape where visual art and scent merge, grounding the space in a sense of vast, natural serenity and meditative stillness. Here, the atmospheric scent of dry earth intertwines with an installation of organic materials, creating an environment that is both seen and felt.

The experience culminates within the secluded brick dome for an immersive encounter with Petrichor. Enveloped by unique architecture and sound, the fragrance deepens into a humid, earthy core, inviting visitors to surrender to a profound moment of stillness. Through this exhibition, Gate Gate Gallery invites you to experience art beyond traditional observation, transforming it into a multi-sensory experience.