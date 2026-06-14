Concert “Flamencas”

08 PM, Tues 16 June 2026

Youth Theatre of Vietnam

11 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Spanish Embassy in Vietnam is pleased to present the art program “Flamencas” performed by the renowned Spanish flamenco band – Las Migas.

After performing in more than 50 countries, Las Migas, four times nominated and winners of the Latin Grammys in 2022 and 2025, return with Flamencas, a vibrant homage to the purest and most traditional roots of flamenco without losing the band’s distinctive personality. This project further establishes them as one of the most compelling and internationally acclaimed acts in contemporary flamenco.

With a more refined musical language, their show pays tribute to flamenco in its purest form while presenting it through a contemporary lens, where freedom and empowerment remain central themes. Singing, guitar and compás blend seamlessly with carefully crafted arrangements and a modern sensitivity, alongside powerful lyrics through which the quartet challenges traditional flamenco stereotypes in a captivating live performance and a striking visual narrative.

Las Migas

With over a 20-year-old musical career and 6 studio albums, Las Migas have become one of the most internationally renowned Spanish bands; performing in over 50 countries including the United States, India, France, Egypt, Mexico, Cuba, Italy, Namibia, Jamaica, Argelia, Hong Kong, Germany, Chile, Sweden, Ukraine or Morocco, among others. Four-times nominees at the Latin Grammy Awards in the category of Best Flamenco Music Album (2016, 2022, 2024, 2025), they won the award in both 2022 and 2025. They also received the MIN Awards in 2019 and 2023 for their albums “Rumberas” and “Libres”.

In May 2025, Las Migas released their new álbum “Flamencas”, a work created to honor the essence and purity of flamenco. In this new project, the band embraces a more contemporary approach while remaining faithful to their signature style, investing in a striking visual aesthetic as it can be seen in their new music video “Celos”, directed by renowned fashion photographer Javier Biosca. Produced by Sebastian Merlin, Marta Robles and Orial Riart, this album also features a collaboration with Gallician folk group Tanxugueiras on the song “Grito” where music transcends musical and geographical frontiers.

After an extensive tour in 2024 with more than 25 dates in the US and Canada, the band continues to champion flamenco fusion as a genre in their new worldwide tour for the 2025-2026 season. The tour will include performances at iconic venues such as the Palau de la Música Catalana in Barcelona, the prestigious Festival de Jazz in the same city, or the Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío de Madrid, as well as dates abroad in the United Kingdom, Turkey, Congo, Switzerland, Bulgaria or Tunisia.