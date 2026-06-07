07 PM – 08 PM, Tues 09 June 2026

Rare Sea

3 Đặng Thị Nhu, Bến Thành ward, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

Rare Sea and Cót Két are pleased to introduce “Etymology of a Siren Sound”, a performance and sound installation by Indonesian artist Ari Angkasa.

Incorporating field recordings, air traffic control radio transmissions, sonic feedback techniques, karaoke microphones, and vocal demos of death growls reminiscent of aircraft engines, Ari traces the haunting echoes of a traumatic air crash that imprinted on their family–intertwined with their experience of a trans woman–to examine the reverberations that stay with us, and the generative potential of resonance in shaping embodiment.

Friday, September 26, 1997. An Airbus A300B4-220 operating Garuda Indonesia flight GA152 tumbles into mountainous terrain near Sibolangit, Northern Sumatra. The event goes on to become one of the deadliest in Indonesian aviation history, killing all 222 passengers on board, and seeding a deep fear of flying in the artist’s family. Using this event as an impetus for the work, the artist creates a sonic environment which excavates a synaesthetic relationship to movement. What sounds from the past resonate in our psyche? How do they play a part in shaping who we are today?

About artist

Ari Angkasa is an Indonesian artist based in Naarm (Melbourne, AU). Ari’s multi-disciplinary work creates images through experiments with the persistence of sound, or, the histories that reverberate in our present. Through convergences across film, theatre, music, dance, installation, and writing, Ari’s work unearths the invisible affects that entwine our humanity together.

Ari has exhibited widely with recent showings at Dance Base Yokohama (JP), Queer East Film Festival (UK), Gertrude Contemporary (AU), and Bangkok Kunsthalle (TH). Ari is a curator and booker at Miscellania, a staple in the Naarm nightlife scene, and she serves as a creative producer for Soft Centre, an experimental music festival in Eora (Sydney, AU). Ari has upcoming showings and exhibitions with Shadowplay (TH), Dark Mofo (AU), and Taipei Performing Arts Centre (TW).

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