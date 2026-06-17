Summer Meets 2026

Opening: 06:30 PM, Sat 27 June 2026

Exhibition: 08 AM – 07 PM, 27 June – 03 July 2026

Aqua Art Space

44 Yên Phụ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Summer Meets” is an exhibition by a group of independent artists who have studied and worked together at Art Tutor Hanoi over the past three years. Although we come from different age groups, nationalities, and cultural backgrounds, we share a common desire to express our unique perspectives on life through sincere, thoughtful, and aesthetically engaging works of art.

We cordially invite you to visit the exhibition and hope that each artwork will bring joy and meaningful experiences to its viewers — just as the creative process has brought joy and fulfillment to us.

Participating artists:

Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng

Nguyen Manh Hung (b. 1988) is a Hanoi-based painter.

“When I begin a painting, I often draw from subjects that are part of my everyday life: family scenes, classes shared with my wife, my child, friends, students, and so on. Occasionally, I encounter special moments that seem to stand apart from the flow of daily routines. I hold onto these lyrical scenes and retell them through imagination, using painting as my language.

As a work reaches completion, its specific ties to reality gradually fade. What remains is something closer to a distant story—less literal, yet richer and more concentrated in emotion. In this exhibition, I would like to share a number of these stories with the viewer.”

Léa

Léa began painting later in life, after retiring from her international career.

Her artistic journey emerged not from professional ambition, but from a deeply personal place.

Through painting, she honors the presence of a daughter who could not be born — giving form and continuity to a life that was never able to take physical shape.

In this way, her art becomes an act of quiet creation: a space where absence is transformed into presence.

Each work carries an intention to nurture, protect, and allow this unseen life to exist through color, texture, and movement.

Painting is, for Léa, both remembrance and renewal — a way to express love beyond physical existence and to affirm that life can continue in different forms.

Hồ Hữu Ân

Ho Huu An (b. 1981) is a Hanoi-based artist whose practice spans oil painting and silk. His work explores the human condition through images of people and contemporary living environments. His artworks have been exhibited nationally and internationally, and in 2024 he received the Second Prize at Galería Gisel Durán, Argentina.

Ayako Akai

Japanese painter based in Tokyo.

Graduated from Keio University and later studied at Kuwasawa Design School. After living in Hanoi, Vietnam for several years, she returned to Japan and is now based in Tokyo.

“Through painting, I explore a parallel world that quietly coexists beneath everyday life, even when the mind is occupied by routine and an overflow of information.

Drawing from sensory memories rooted in childhood—sounds, colors, textures, and emotions retained before language—I reconstruct fleeting landscapes that exist between memory and imagination.

For this exhibition, I will present a series of works that offer fragments of this inner world, inviting viewers to reflect on subtle sensations and memories that often remain beneath conscious awareness.”

Đan Quốc Chính

Dan Quoc Chinh (b. 1996) graduated from the Oil Painting Department of the Vietnam University of Fine Arts.

“Throughout my life, studies, and artistic practice, I have come to realize the deep connection between human beings, nature, and other living creatures. We are all forms shaped by Mother Earth. My work investigates these shared characteristics and common forms that unite humanity and the natural world.

In this exhibition series, I depict ordinary scenes of everyday human life, yet closely intertwined with nature. Through this connection, familiar daily actions are transformed into ancient rituals that reaffirm our bond with the natural world.”

Hoàng Minh Anh

Minh Anh is a painter and documentary filmmaker. Her practice encompasses works on silk, charcoal and oil pastel on paper, as well as documentary film, all inspired by the people and everyday life of Vietnam.

Nguyễn Thư Trang

Thu Trang is a painter and graphic designer based in Hanoi, Vietnam. Trained in both Vietnam and France, her creative practice moves between painting and design, combining artistic sensibility with a contemporary visual approach.

Cao Phan Thùy Giang

Cao Phan Thuy Giang is an artist born and raised in Hanoi. She graduated in Fine Art – Oil Painting.

The works in this exhibition, from familiar living spaces to a series of four-season paintings inspired by images from old textbooks, all stem from personal memories and emotions. She hopes to preserve these fragments of memory and share with viewers a small moment of quiet reflection, allowing them to contemplate and find peace in their own way.

About Art tutor Hanoi:

Art Tutor Hanoi is an independent artist-run studio based in Hanoi. Alongside our personal creative pursuits, we offer foundational courses designed for fellow art enthusiasts who wish to develop their artistic skills in a structured and professional manner.

We strive to foster an open and inclusive creative environment where students and artists from diverse cultural backgrounds can connect and learn from one another. Through this exchange, each individual can not only sharpen their technical skills but also nurture their creative thinking and a lifelong passion for the arts.