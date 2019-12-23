La Fiesta NYE Gala Dinner at Pan Pacific Hanoi





Tue 31 Dec 2019, 7.30 pm

Pacific Ball Room, Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

Raise a toast to the New Year with a tantalizing feast at Pacific Ballroom when counting down from 7:30 pm until the arrival of 2020. Nothing is more exquisite than savouring a dinner buffet spread of live cooking stations, fresh seafood and a delectable range of international and local specialties. Especially, the all-night-long entertainment from alluring live music bands to exciting games and attractive lucky draw promises to create an ultimate festive wonderland for you and your beloved ones as you wrap up the year in style.

From VND 2,280,000++ per pax for food and drinks

***15% savings for booking by 25 December

Booking hotline: (+84) 901 778 318

E-mail: [email protected]