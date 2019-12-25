Opening: Wed 25 Dec 2019, 5:30 pm

Exhibition: 25 Dec 2019 – 16 Feb 2020

Hanoi Studio Gallery

13 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi.

From the organizer:

We are delighted to announce Spring 2020 Collection by 13 painters and sculptors: Vu Dinh Tuan, Mai Xuan Oanh, Lieu Nguyen Huong Duong, Pham Thai Binh, Nguyen Tran Cuong, Nguyen Dinh Vu, Tran Van An, Nguyen The Hung, Do Hiep, Nguyen Quoc Trung, Vu Binh Minh, Doan Van Toi, and Nguyen Tuan Dung.

The exhibition will be held at 17:30 on 25 December 2019 and last till 16 February 2020 at Hanoi Studio Gallery – 13 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi.

