



Sun 09 Feb 2020, 10 am – 12 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

“Zine” is an independent publication, also known as a self-made magazine, at a low cost, a non-commercial publication of individuals or small groups, often copied by photocopying to circulate in small quantities. Starting to appear in the 1930s, long before the Internet became known, Zine today has become a popular tool for anyone to share anything: an idea, an experience or a story. … all of which can be said in zine in an open, free and creative way.

You are invited to join the workshop “All about Zine” to discover what Zine is, the hundred-year history of this kind and the development of Zine in Vietnam in recent years. Workshop with the guidance of curator Bex Hughes from QUA. will also introduce you the basic tools to start making your first zine.

The workshop is completely free and co-organized by VCCA and QUA for everyone from aged 13 and over

