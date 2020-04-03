02 Apr – 30 Apr 2020

From the organizer:

Dear friends,

Every year, on 2 Apr, Tòhe’s space is covered with Blue – the color of autism syndrome, along with many meaningful activities, to honor the talents of the young artists, as well as raise public awareness about this particular syndrome.

This year, complicated situation of the disease prevented us from organizing offline events and workshops. However, the beauty and innocence in the paintings of all the children is always a “loving vitamin” for each person.

The exhibition is part of the Tòhe Light Blue Light 2020 series – Raising public awareness about autism spectrum disorder.

Together, let’s enjoy our online art exhibition Brightening Sun – display the work of 6 young artists participating in Tòhe Fun art playground!