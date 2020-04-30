Week: Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore 2020

05 May 2020, 10:30 am – 11:10 am

06 – 08 May 2020, 10 am – 10:40 am

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre Hanoi

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Hanoi is organizing “Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Week” from 04 to 08 May 2020 to commemorate the 159th Birth Anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore (07 May 1861 – 07 May 2020).

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore became an international figure when his Gitanjali, originally written in Bengali and translated into English by the poet himself, was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature-the first ever to an Asian-in 1913, since then he came to be known not only as a great writer but also as the most able spokesman of modern India. Till today he is the most widely read Indian writer in India and aboard including Vietnam. His poems have been translated into Vietnamese by various famous Vietnamese translators including: Tagore (Poems, short stories, plays) collected and introduced by Cao Huy Dinh and La Con; Gitanjali, The Gardener, Lover’s Gift translated by Do Khanh Hoan; The Fugitive, Stray Birds, Fruit-Gathering translated by Bui Xuan; Lover’s gift and Crossing translated by Nguyen Mai Lien.

The details of the event series are as following:

10:30-11:10, Tuesday, 05 May 2020: Reading Poems from Gurudev Tagore

10:00-10:40, Wednesday, 06 May 2020: The World of Gurudev Tagore (Talk and Dance Performance)

10:00-10:40, Friday, 08 May 2020: Gurudev Tagore through the Eyes of Vietnamese Translator

Language: Vietnamese and English

Participant: Open to all ages and levels

Method: using ZOOM Cloud Meeting application

How to attend:

