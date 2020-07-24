Thurs 30 July 2020, 05:30 pm – 06:30 pm

From British Council:

Join our British Council webinar on Thursday 30 July to speak with Arts and Design lecturers from UK universities and find out why you should study Arts and Design in the UK and how a UK qualification can pave the way for you to enter the world of Creative Arts.

Webinar: Creative Arts and Design degrees – Discover how to enhance your future employability in the creative arts industry while you study

Do you dream of working in the creative arts and design industry?

– The British Council is delighted to invite you to a special webinar session delivered by UK university lecturers to share insights into studying Creative Arts and Design and what future careers and opportunities might lie ahead for you.

– Not matter what Creative Arts disciplines you are interested in; Graphic Design, Product Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Design, Automotive Design etc. our range of university experts have you covered, the experts are there to give you advice.

– Application advice: portfolio preparation, application tips, interview performance etc.

– Find out about potential career paths, internship opportunities and preparation for final year projects.

Programme Detail

17:30 – Beginning of webinar

17:33 – 17:35 – Welcome by the British Council

17:35 – 17:50 – Presentation 1

17:50 – 18:05 – Presentation 2

18:05 – 18:20 – Presentation 3

18:20 – 18:30 – Q&A Session

Attendance to the webinar is free of charge.

About speakers:

Principal Lecturer in Visual Communication

School of Visual Communication

Birmingham City University

Andrew Kulman is a lecturer at Birmingham City University where he has worked for over 20 years and has devoted his time developing new courses which address contemporary areas of practice. His main area of practice is Graphic Art and Visual Communication. He has exhibited widely and produced award winning picture books. Andrew is particularly interested in the internationalisation of the curriculum and works on a multi-disciplinary post graduate course which is made up of students from across the world. Andrew is a strong believer of ‘learning by doing’ and has run workshops in India and Hong Kong which have helped develop student skill bases.

The Faculty of Arts, Design and Media at BCU is the perfect place for Andrew to work as it supports multi-disciplinary teaching and recently he was presented with the award of Personal Tutor of the Year.

Internships Manager (UK)

Faculty of Arts & Humanities

Coventry University

Rhiannon Bigham is currently Internships Manager (UK), working to help link employers with our students in the Faculty of Arts & Humanities at Coventry University. Coventry University proactively encourage students to gain industry experience, and support is provided through the Talent Team, our careers service. Rhiannon studied BA (Hons) Journalism and Editorial Design and is an active artist and musician alongside her internships role. Rhiannon has an industry background in marketing, development, design and 6 years working in internship support for students. A creative and positive employability specialist, she believes everyone should be given the opportunity, awareness and guidance to be happy and successful in their chosen career.

Course Leader for Performing Arts Performing Arts & Play

University of Gloucestershire

David Last is Academic Course Leader for Performing Arts at Gloucestershire, as well as a musical director, accompanist, orchestrator and arranger. In the theatre, he has musically directed shows in England, Wales, Scotland, and Switzerland and composed the music for seven full-scale musicals. On the concert platform, he has performed in South Africa, Spain, New Zealand, Hong Kong, 28 states of the USA (including playing both piano and organ in Carnegie Hall, New York), Argentina, Chile, Australia (including playing both piano and organ in both Sydney Opera House and Sydney Town Hall), Cyprus, Poland, Gibraltar, Jersey, the Czech Republic, Austria, Bratislava, Italy, Switzerland and Germany. At the 2008 Festival Interceltique Lorient, he conducted the finale of the nuits magique, featuring over 300 musicians from six countries performing in a football stadium before audiences of up to 20,000.

